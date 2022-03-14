All Century: Age of Ashes Redeem Codes (March 2022)

Century: Age of Ashes is a dragon riding dogfighting game that pits you against enemy dragon riders as you battle it out for supremacy over the skies. Fireballs and flamebreath are just two of the powers your dragons have to batter your foes and emerge victorious with new shiny gear and dragon breeds. However, you can get a lot of this without any effort at all using codes. This guide covers all the codes that you can redeem in Century: Age of Ashes right now.

What follows are all the codes we believe to be active and expired in Century: Age of Ashes. See below for a short guide on redeeming any codes in the game.

Active Century: Age of Ashes codes

NA6YHJK3VC36CBGLAAGC: Alfijder Gardens Epic Dragon

Expired: Century: Age of Ashes codes

7UPKGP4V99K5AAU6ADKU: The Pioneer Profile Title

How to redeem a code in Century: Age of Ashes

To redeem a code in Century: Age of Ashes, open the game and navigate to the store. In the bottom-left corner of the screen, you’ll see a button for code redemption. Click this and enter the code you wish to redeem. After confirming the code, your reward will pop up for you to see. After that, you can redeem another code by navigating to the store once again.