Roblox A Hero’s Destiny codes (May 2021)

In Roblox A Hero’s Destiny, players have to train with their friends to become one of the best fighters in the world. From there, they take on bigger and better opponents and complete challenges to become the ultimate fighter. However, everyone needs a little help. In this article, you’ll find the most up to date codes for the game, including expired ones to avoid.

Working Roblox A Hero’s Destiny codes

The following are all the codes that are working in the game. Follow the process below to redeem them from this list.

bigexp : Gain 2x strength and experience

: Gain 2x strength and experience freeluck : The next 15 spins have the same luck as they would on the Luck gamepass

: The next 15 spins have the same luck as they would on the Luck gamepass bigstr : Gain 30 minutes of double strength

: Gain 30 minutes of double strength 10mil : Gain 30 minutes of double strength

: Gain 30 minutes of double strength 25k: Gain 30 minutes of double strength and EXP

Expired Roblox A Hero’s Destiny codes

There are no expired codes at this time.

How to redeem codes in Roblox A Hero’s Destiny