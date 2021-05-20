Roblox A Hero’s Destiny codes (May 2021)
Train faster, fight harder.
In Roblox A Hero’s Destiny, players have to train with their friends to become one of the best fighters in the world. From there, they take on bigger and better opponents and complete challenges to become the ultimate fighter. However, everyone needs a little help. In this article, you’ll find the most up to date codes for the game, including expired ones to avoid.
Working Roblox A Hero’s Destiny codes
The following are all the codes that are working in the game. Follow the process below to redeem them from this list.
- bigexp: Gain 2x strength and experience
- freeluck: The next 15 spins have the same luck as they would on the Luck gamepass
- bigstr: Gain 30 minutes of double strength
- 10mil: Gain 30 minutes of double strength
- 25k: Gain 30 minutes of double strength and EXP
Expired Roblox A Hero’s Destiny codes
There are no expired codes at this time.
How to redeem codes in Roblox A Hero’s Destiny
- Open Roblox A Hero’s Destiny.
- Tap on the “Codes” button on the left-hand side of the screen.
- Type in your chosen code and press the “Redeem” button.
- A message will display telling you that the code has been redeemed. You’ll then receive the gift from the code you entered.