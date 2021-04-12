Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator Codes (April 2021)

Pet Swam Simulator is filled with tiny friends that you can hatch and train to become bigger and better. They’ll then help you explore the ever-growing world and find even more pets to add to your roster. Training those pets isn’t easy, though, and can set you back hours. Time which you’d rather put into exploring. In this list, we’ve collected all the Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator codes to help give you a boost and get you back out in the field.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator

Open the game.

Tap on the “Codes” button in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

A text box will appear, in which you can type all of the codes you have yet to use. Be sure to type the codes in exactly as they appear because most are case sensitive.

Press the “Enter” button, and you’ll claim the rewards from the code.

Active Pet Swarm Simulator codes

The following are all the codes for the game that we know to be active.

3kLIKES – 2x Coins for a period of 15 minutes

– 2x Coins for a period of 15 minutes 10KTHANKS – 2x Coins boost and 5x Mythicals boost.

– 2x Coins boost and 5x Mythicals boost. 15KLIKES – 2x Food for a period of 15 minutes.

– 2x Food for a period of 15 minutes. HUGEUPDATE – 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost.

– 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost. 25klikes – 2x Food boost.

– 2x Food boost. XBOX – This is a redeem code for an Xbox controller.

– This is a redeem code for an Xbox controller. MEGAUPDATE – 2x Food boost and 2x Coin boost.

– 2x Food boost. 35klikes – 3x Rares for a period of 15 minutes.

– 3x Rares for a period of 15 minutes. 45klikes – 10x Food boost.

– 10x Food boost. sorryaboutthat – 2x Coins for a period of 15 minutes.

– 2x Coins for a period of 15 minutes. discordmember – A unique reward usually reserved for Discord members.

– A unique reward usually reserved for Discord members. gcntv – 2x Coins for a period of 30 minutes.

Expired Pet Swarm Simulator codes

The codes in this list are ones that no longer work.