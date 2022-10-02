Roblox Roblox but every second you grow codes (October 2022)

Roblox has many unique titles, but only a few like Roblox but every second you grow. The title of the game is funny, but it also tells you a lot about the game, making it, in a way, a genius title. As the name suggests, you will keep growing bigger in the game every second. At first, you might not realize your growth, but eventually, it will become clear. It’s a simple game where you need to grow and get different pets to unlock newer stages. To make the process easier, you can use some of the working codes in the game, and this guide has all the working codes for Roblox but every second you grow.

All working codes for Roblox but every second you grow

The developers, BtKing Studios, keep its game updated with new and fun things; along with those comes newer working codes. The codes are practical as they help you earn more boosts, gems, and other rewards. Additionally, the developers will add more working codes as the game reaches newer milestones and get updates. Here are all the working codes for Roblox but every second you grow as of this month.

20KMEMBERS : Redeem this code to get random rewards.

: Redeem this code to get random rewards. 200KVISITS : Redeem this code to get a growth boost.

: Redeem this code to get a growth boost. RebirthUpdate : Redeem this code to get a rebirth.

: Redeem this code to get a rebirth. 10KMEMBERS : Redeem this code to get a rebirth.

: Redeem this code to get a rebirth. Divine : Redeem this code to get random rewards.

: Redeem this code to get random rewards. Evolve: Redeem this code to get 1,000 free gems.

Related: Roblox War Simulator codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox but every second you grow

To redeem the Roblox but every second you grow codes, follow the steps below to do it easily.

Launch Roblox but every second you grow on your device.

Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working codes and redeem them to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox but every second you grow

The game is getting older with time, and some of its codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for Roblox but every second you grow as of now.