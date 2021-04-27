After four months Cyberpunk 2077 is still nowhere to be seen on the PlayStation store

Following its initial release, players and companies quickly realized that Cyberpunk 2077 was a buggy, and in some cases unplayable mess. However, Cyberpunk 2077 arguably performed the worst on the PlayStation 4, which a huge chunk of the PlayStation player base was playing the game on. The game’s performance on the PS4 was so poor that PlayStation did something unprecedented. It removed the game from its digital storefront, the PlayStation Store. For four months, the game has been absent from the PS Store, and at the moment there are no signs of it coming back.

That’s not to say Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t improved since its launch. The game has received multiple patches, all with the goals of improving the game’s stability and removing bugs. Still, the game’s performance on both the base PS4 and the PS4 Pro aren’t stellar.

For CD Projekt Red though, a return to the PlayStation Store is getting closer. In an investor call, CD Projekt Red’s senior vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski spoke about the game’s return to PlayStation’s digital storefront. “We have published several patches; we released a really big one yesterday; we also released several hotfixes,” Nowakowski said. “And each and every one of those things brings us closer to coming back to the PSN store.”

Nowakowski admitted that in the end though, the decision was out of CD Projekt Red’s control. “However, the final decision belongs to Sony. So — let’s wait and see.”