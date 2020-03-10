Season of the Worthy patch notes for Destiny 2 update 2.8.0

Destiny 2’s Season of worth is on the way today, and should be live in the game from 10 am PDT onwards. While we are waiting for full patch notes to be released, we do have a sneaky peek at some of the changes, fixes, and improvements that are on the way.

Exotics are getting a host of changes, so make sure you check below to see if your favorite gear will be behaving any differently during the new season. As soon as Bungie release the full patch notes, which are expected at around 9 am PDT, we will update this article.

Until then, you will find preliminary patch notes below, and you can also check out the Season of the Worthy roadmap, to find out what you will be doing, and when, in the new season.

2.8.0 Patch Notes

Exotic Armor

Hunter Assassin’s Cowl The invisibility and healing effect now triggers on powered melee (both against combatants and Guardians) and finishers. The duration of the invisibility granted by this Exotic increases based on the tier of the enemy defeated. Arc Staff kills no longer activate this perk. FROST-EE5 Changed the ability regeneration so that it no longer stacks multiplicatively with other class ability energy-generating perks. Khepri’s Sting All smoke bombs deal 150% damage while wearing this Exotic. Orpheus Rig The maximum amount of Super you can regain from this Exotic with a single use of Shadowshot is 50%. Young Ahamkara’s Spine Increases the explosion radius for Tripmines by 14%.



Titan Ashen Wake Killing an enemy with a Fusion Grenade while wearing this Exotic now refunds grenade energy. The amount of grenade energy refunded scales based on the tier of enemy killed. Anteus Wards The shield created during a slide no longer allows chip damage through. Doomfang Pauldrons Fixed a bug where Doomfang Pauldrons would sometimes grant Super energy from melee kills while in your Super. Dunemarchers Increase the radius of the static charge to 20 meters, up from 12. Mk. 44 Stand Asides Reduced the delay from the start of sprinting until the overshield comes in to 0.5 seconds, down from 1.25. One-Eyed Mask The target marking from this Exotic has been replaced with target highlighting, eliminating the ability to detect targets through walls. No longer provides a damage bonus when defeating your marked target. Restored the previous overshield granted by defeating your marked target, which now has a duration of 6 seconds, down from 8. Severance Enclosure The explosion now triggers on powered melee (both against combatants and Guardians) and finishers. The radius and damage of the explosion created by this Exotic increases based on the tier of the enemy defeated.

Warlock Apotheosis Veil This Exotic is now guaranteed to drop with a minimum +16 to Intellect. Contraverse Hold Reduced the damage reduction granted by this Exotic to 20%, down from 40%. Sanguine Alchemy Sanguine Alchemy has received a complete redesign. Its new perk, Blood Magic, allows the wearer to pause the countdown timer of any Rift they are standing in by getting weapon kills, extending the Rift’s duration. Ophidian Aspects Now increases the lunge range of all Warlock melee attacks, even if the ability is on cooldown. Verity’s Brow The buff provided by this Exotic now increases your grenade damage by 10% per stack. The buff to allies’ grenade recharge rates now kicks in when you cast your grenade. This Exotic now provides a buff text notification indicating how many allies are currently benefiting from your increased grenade recharge.



Investment

Legendary Engrams Increased the number of armor sets available from world drops to 11 sets, up from 3. This will include Faction Rally armor. Players who own previous Faction Rally Ornaments may apply them to these sets. Several sets that were previously unavailable or extremely difficult to acquire are now available as world drops.

Armor Stats Prime Engrams will now more reliably drop armor with higher overall stat rolls and spikier distributions. Exotic armor will now more reliably drop with higher overall stat rolls. Legendary armor now has an improved chance of receiving higher overall stat rolls, though low rolls will still be present.



User Interface

The Settings screen UI layout on consoles has changed to match the experience on PC, allowing for future updates.

Added the ability to change the color of the reticle on consoles. Players can choose from seven different colors, matching PC.

Added hint text during loading screens.

Added comma separators to the Glimmer count in the loot stream. No longer keeps me awake at night.

Added categories to the Quests screen. Quest items will now be automatically filtered to any of the seven categories: New Light Note: This category will hide if there are no active New Light quests in the character’s inventory. All Quests Shadowkeep Seasonal Playlists Exotics The Past



Performance