Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs

Disney Dreamlight Valley is holding its Eggstravaganza event from April 8 to April 29, 2023, where players can engage in a spring-themed celebration and gather colored eggs from the game’s many biomes. These eggs can be utilized to cook up a variety of event-related recipes, including the delectable Spring Mimosa Eggs. To prepare this new four-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s all the ingredients you’ll need to hunt down.

How to cook Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spring Mimosa Eggs is a new dessert added with Dreamlight Valley’s spring Eggstravaganza event. Not to be confused with the cocktail, mimosa eggs are a type of deviled eggs and, as expected, you’ll need to collect a variety of the event’s colored eggs to prepare this delicious dish. To assemble this attractive arrangement, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1x Egg-cellent Fruit

1x Wild Spring Egg

1x Spring V-EGG-etable

1x Basil

The recipe is currently categorized in the game’s “Dessert” category, which is a bit odd considering deviled eggs are typically served as a side dish or appetizer. Therefore, if you’re having trouble finding this recipe in your list once it’s crafted, you can find it hidden behind the cookie icon.

How and where to get the ingredients for Spring Mimosa Eggs

Spring Mimosa Eggs is a four-star meal that uses all three of the event specific ingredients: Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, and Spring V-EGG-etable, along with a spring of fresh Basil. Once you’ve hunted down these ingredients, you can head to any cooking station to whip up a batch of this seasonal delicacy.

How to get the Egg-cellent Fruit ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

During the Eggstravaganza event, three new bushes have popped up in the Valley from which you can harvest Egg-cellent Fruit. These egg-adorned bushes will be available only from April 8 to April 29, 2023, so be sure to gather enough Egg-cellent Fruit before the event ends to craft this seasonal recipe. Additionally, WALL-E awards Egg-cellent Fruit as a reward for completing his daily and weekly quests.

How to get the Wild Spring Egg ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to obtain Wild Spring Eggs, you’ll need to look for small blue eggs sitting on the ground in each biome. You can collect these eggs at any time during the event, and they will regularly respawn, so you should have no trouble collecting enough for each seasonal recipe. WALL-E will also share some Wild Spring Eggs with you once you’ve finished his daily and weekly quests

How to get the Spring V-EGG-etable ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlike the previous two event eggs, Spring V-EGG-etables require a bit more effort to obtain. To procure this ingredient, you’ll first need to gather both Egg-cellent Fruit and Wild Spring Eggs and craft V-EGG-etable Seeds at a crafting station. Once you’ve got a bag of seeds, plant and water them like you would any other crop, and you’ll soon be able to harvest some fresh Spring V-EGG-etables.

How to get the Basil ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Basil is one of the most prevalent ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is constantly sprouting up in the game’s Peaceful Meadow biome, so it’s near impossible to miss. You’ll have no issues at all getting your hands on the single sprig needed to prepare the Spring Mimosa Eggs. Bon appétit!