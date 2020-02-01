Every Xbox Series X Game We Know So Far

The Xbox Series X is at least one of the next-generation consoles coming in 2020. While there are plenty of rumors and predictions about what games are coming, we do know quite a few slated already to come to the console. We should also note that all Xbox One games will be playable on the Xbox Series X, as well as any backward compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games. Here are the games we know so far that are coming to Xbox Series X.

Halo Infinite

The first Halo game in five years will release alongside the Xbox Series X this holiday season. Not much is known about the game besides the 2019 E3 trailer showing Master Chief revived near a destroyed Halo. In the end, we also hear Cortana’s voice, and it appears Chief is getting her back. If that is the case, and Chief is not getting a new AI, this might be a reboot of the series after Halo 5: Guardians left fans feeling alienated. We will more than likely see more at E3 2020.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Alongside the unveiling of the Xbox Series X name and design was the announcement trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. This trailer shows the power of Series X and how gorgeous the sequel will look, so there are not many clues for the story here. Senua appears in front of people, but I wouldn’t say it is likely she found a new tribe to become a part. We also see plenty of Northmen (the people who killed her lover Dillion) traveling through an area that seems like the setting of the first game. There are more questions than answers with Hellblade II, but the in-engine footage looks beautiful.

If you haven’t played the first game yet, be sure to give it a try on Game Pass to get ready. Phil Spencer did say during the Game Awards that the game is in the early stages of development, so do not expect it in 2020.

Starfield

A very little is known about Starfield; besides that, it will be the next big release from Todd Howard and the team at Bethesda. It is also the first new project Bethesda Game Studios will release in over two decades. The teaser trailer shows a structure in orbit of a planet. Expect to see more at E3 2020.

Elder Scrolls VI

If little is known about Starfield, then the newest Elder Scrolls has a minuscule amount known about it. All the teaser trailer reveals is a mountainous area with a castle in it. The highly anticipated follow up to Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is known to be releasing after Starfield, so do not expect it to release anytime soon. Potentially we could see more at E3 2020, but I would not count on it.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion was initially slated to release on Mar. 20, 2020, for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. However, following a disappointing outing from Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Ubisoft delayed it and two other titles. While we do not know when the new Watch Dogs will release now, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has confirmed all three delayed titles will release on both current and next-generation consoles.

Watch Dogs: Legion takes place in London and will allow you to recruit and play as tons of NPCs in the world. The trailer from E3 2019 shows a near-future period with drones and just a few of the possible characters you can take control.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six: Quarantine is the second Ubisoft game to be delayed in 2020. There was no release date for the game initially, but a trailer was released, hinting at the zombie-like creatures you will be fighting against in the cooperative shooter. It will release on current and next-generation consoles.

Gods and Monsters

Gods and Monsters is the third Ubisoft game delayed in 2020. It was initially supposed to release in February 2020. The game is made by the same studio that made Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and seems to feature fights against Greek mythological creatures. The E3 2019 trailer shows off the more cartoony graphics the game seems to be going. Gods and Monsters will release for current and next-generation consoles.

Two Other Unannounced Ubisoft Games

When announcing the delays of the three previous games and the releases on next-generation consoles, Yves Guillemot also revealed two unannounced Ubisoft games that would release on both current and future hardware. While he did not reveal what these were, a new Assassins Creed game centered on Vikings has been rumored for a long time, and fans have been clamoring for a new Splinter Cell game. There is no evidence pointing to either of these being those two games, though.

Battlefield 6

The next Battlefield game will not release until late 2021 at the earliest. During a financial call in October 2019, EA announced that DICE’s next release would not happen until the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from April 1st, 2021, to March 31st, 2022. Nothing else is known besides them saying live service offerings will drive the game.

