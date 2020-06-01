Here Are Some of the Best "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" Covers

Henry Cavill might play Geralt in The Witcher, but "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" is the real star of Netflix's adaptation of the series of books written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The song, performed by Joey Batey as Jaskier, has taken over the internet. As tends to happen, a lot of very talented musicians and singers have decided to record their version of the song, giving us all a reason to spend hours trawling around Youtube instead of working.

Jordan Moreau

Jordan Moreau brings us a simple acoustic version of the song. Excellent guitar work and a solid voice makes this an entertaining take on the song we all know and love/loath from the show.

Beyond The Guitar

Beyond the Guitar puts a classical guitar spin on things. With no singing in this one, the exceptional guitar playing does all the heavy lifting. This version would be right at home in your Dungeons and Dragons playlist.

Lara6683

Lara6683 has a fantastic Twitch channel. She streams herself playing the piano and will do regular streams where she learns to play fan-requested songs in a matter of minutes. A truly talented individual, her piano version gives a sense of majesty to the track. For a bit more fun, check her TossPacito to Your Witcher video.

Marty Music

While it's not a cover, this is still worthwhile. If you want to learn how to play the song yourself, then Marty Music has you covered. This tutorial assumes you already have musical knowledge, and can play the guitar. If you are starting, then it's probably best to find a more straightforward song to learn. Witchers in training are not sent to fight Griffins, after all.

IKA

Ika goes for a duel-guitar cover, slowing the tempo and adding a somewhat eerie vibe to the proceedings. It's a fun cover, and worth a listen.

Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli

Going in a completely different direction, Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli put a Synthwave spin on the track. Most of grit and dreariness is gone, replaced by some day-glow 80s vibes.

Chris Cronos

This is a personal favorite. Chris Cronos gives the song a one-man metal band treatment. He even has a lute! Chris has a superb voice and some serious talent across a multitude of instruments. He turns "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" into a rousing metal version that doesn't just get lost in noise.

The Marulina

TheMarulina once again goes for a simple version of the track, sticking with an acoustic guitar, and singing. She has a seriously impressive voice, hitting some beautifully smooth high notes during this rendition.

