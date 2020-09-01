Pokemon Sword and Shield: What We Know About Kubfu, Urshifu, and Calyrex So Far

This morning’s Pokemon Direct was a wealth of information about Pokemon Sword and Shield, particularly with its just-announced Season Pass. With this, players will be able to visit two new regions — the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra.

They’ll also come across some new legendary Pokemon that will make their journey worthwhile. Kubfu and its evolved form, Urshifu, will be available in the Isle of Armor; while the mysterious Calyrex will be on hand for those that enter the Crown Tundra.

There’s very little information about these Pokemon, but here’s what we know about each character thus far:

Kubfu

This fighting-type Pokemon is classified as a Wushu Pokemon, and has a superb Inner Focus ability. Here are the official details, straight from Nintendo and Game Freak:

"This Pokémon is hardworking and strives to train both its body and mind. It uses each defeat as motivation, training itself with even more vigor after a loss in order to grow stronger. It has an organ that produces 'fighting energy' in its lower abdomen, and before heading into battle, Kubfu will increase this energy through unique breathing techniques and intense focus.

Wild Kubfu live in mountainous areas far away from the Galar region, but it was once a species that called Galar its home. It’s noted in historical texts that this species used to head to uncharted lands with people as they set out to trade or explore. Records suggest that the Kubfu living in faraway mountains today may have descended from Kubfu that became naturalized to the distant lands they visited in their journeys."

It sounds like the adorable Kubfu will be quite the addition to everyone’s collection — if you can handle it.

Urshifu

This Pokemon is also classified as a Wushu, though its type is a mix of fighting dark-type and fighting water-type. It’s much heavier than the Kubfu, clocking in at over 230 pounds; and its ability is the Unseen Fist. Here’s the official description:

“Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu after it has undergone sufficient training. It seems that Urshifu has two forms — a Single Strike Style and a Rapid Strike Style — and it appears that each form has different types as well. Urshifu in Single Strike Style form favor battling without holding anything back.

When enraged, they will mercilessly attack an opponent until it is utterly defeated. A Single Strike Style Urshifu’s movements are often direct and involve rushing forward in a straight line. It will keep its distance from its opponents at first only to leap in close instantly to deliver a powerful blow. Urshifu in Rapid Strike Style form maintain a calm demeanor, observing their opponents and measuring their strength while dodging attacks. A Rapid Strike Style Urshifu will use flowing movements in battle to smoothly parry an opponent’s moves and then overwhelm the opponent with a flurry of rapid strikes."

Urshifu should be a key addition to anyone’s Pokemon line-up.

Calyrex

Finally, there’s this mysterious Pokemon, which we caught a brief glimpse of during today’s Direct. Very little is known about it thus far, outside of its majestic appearance.

Calyrex is a psychic/grass-type Pokemon, a bit light in weight, coming in at just under 17 pounds. However, it’s classified as a King Pokemon, which should appeal to quite a few players. As for its ability, it has Unnerve.

Very few details were provided on the creature, but here’s what Nintendo and Game Freak had to say about them:

"Trainers will encounter Calyrex in The Crown Tundra. This Pokémon ruled all of Galar in ancient times. Though it appears delicate and slight, its every move is filled with grace and dignity. It also has extremely high intelligence, and it’s said to see every past, present, and future events."

It sounds like this Pokemon will be a challenge to some players, but well worth adding to their growing collection of creatures. That is, if you’re savvy enough to add it.

Fans will be able to see what Kubfu and Urshifu can do when the Isle of Armor DLC debuts this June. However, they’ll have to wait just a little bit longer for the Crown Tundra DLC, as it’s not set to debut until sometime this fall.

