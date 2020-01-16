Every PlayStation 5 Game We Know About So Far

2020 is the start of a new decade that also brings with it a new console generation. Sony has given slight teases to how the PlayStation 5 will run and what kind of features the new controller will have, but we have yet to see what the console itself looks like and how much it will cost. That being said, we do know quite a few games that will be coming to the PlayStation 5. Here are all the PS5 games we know about so far.

Godfall

Godfall is a game being developed by Gearbox, creators of Borderlands, for the PS5 and Epic Games Store this holiday season. Little is known about the game so far beyond the trailer above that was shown at the Game Awards. The official Godfall Twitter account describes the game as a "next-gen looter-slasher from Counterplay Games & @Gearboxofficial. Set in a bright fantasy universe, utilize melee combat for hunting for loot, donning legendary armor sets, and pursuing vicious enemies."

A New Remaster From Bluepoint Games

Bluepoint Games, the makers of well-received remasters Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and Shadow of the Colossus confirmed in the PS5 detail unveiling interview with Wired that they are working on a new PS5 remaster and that it was "big." Marco Thrush, the president of Bluepoint Games, said, "We're working on a big one right now. I'll let you figure out the rest."

Starfield

Very little is known about Starfield; besides that, it will be the next big release from Todd Howard and the team at Bethesda. It is also the first new project Bethesda Game Studios will release in over two decades. The teaser trailer shows a structure in orbit of a planet. Expect to see more at E3 2020.

Elder Scrolls VI

If little is known about Starfield, then the newest Elder Scrolls has a minuscule amount known about it. All the teaser trailer reveals is a mountainous area with a castle in it. The highly anticipated follow up to Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is known to be releasing after Starfield, so do not expect it to release anytime soon. Potentially we could see more at E3 2020, but I would not count on it.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion was initially slated to release on Mar. 20, 2020, for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. However, following a disappointing outing from Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Ubisoft delayed it and two other titles. While we do not know when the new Watch Dogs will release now, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has confirmed all three delayed titles will release on both current and next-generation consoles.

Watch Dogs: Legion takes place in London and will allow you to recruit and play as tons of NPCs in the world. The trailer from E3 2019 shows a near-future period with drones and just a few of the possible characters you can take control.

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Rainbow Six: Quarantine is the second Ubisoft game to be delayed in 2020. There was no release date for the game initially, but a trailer was released, hinting at the zombie-like creatures you will be fighting against in the cooperative shooter. It will release on current and next-generation consoles.

Gods and Monsters

Gods and Monsters is the third Ubisoft game delayed in 2020. It was initially supposed to release in February 2020. The game is made by the same studio that made Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and seems to feature fights against Greek mythological creatures. The E3 2019 trailer shows off the more cartoony graphics the game seems to be going. Gods and Monsters will release for current and next-generation consoles.

Two Other Unannounced Ubisoft Games

When announcing the delays of the three previous games and the releases on next-generation consoles, Yves Guillemot also revealed two unannounced Ubisoft games that would release on both current and future hardware. While he did not reveal what these were, a new Assassins Creed game centered on Vikings has been rumored for a long time, and fans have been clamoring for a new Splinter Cell game. There is no evidence pointing to either of these being those two games, though.

Battlefield 6

The next Battlefield game will not release until late 2021 at the earliest. During a financial call in October 2019, EA announced that DICE’s next release would not happen until the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from April 1st, 2021, to March 31st, 2022. Nothing else is known besides them saying live service offerings will drive the game.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a narrative-based game that will follow Gollum (or Smeagol) between him finding the one ring of power and losing it to Bilbo during the events of "The Hobbit." The developers of the game, Daedalic, say the games will be based off of the books and not the Peter Jackson movies so you can expect things to be different than your used to if you're a fan of the movies. This is also only the first game they will be making in a series. As of now, it is slated to release in 2021 for PC and "all relevant consoles at that time," which would imply a next-generation release.

