Six fighters we want to see in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighters Pass Vol. 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to get another Fighters Pass, and this time around, six new combatants will enter the arena, compared to the five from the first pass. And though game director Masahiro Sakurai didn’t confirm who would join the party, he promised it would be worth the wait.

Now the question is who would be an ideal fit. This is a game that’s built around surprises—Banjo-Kazooie, anyone?—so the next six characters could literally come from any franchise. Even Microsoft’s. (Cuphead’s outfit reveal proved that.)

That said, we have a dream team of who we'd love to see join the Smash crew. Your choices may vary, especially if you’re a fan of particular Nintendo franchises. Regardless, though, all of these characters would certainly pack a punch. Or more.

Legion (Astral Chain)

There’s already some level of involvement with Astral Chain in Smash, with its upcoming Spirit event. We can’t help but wonder how great Legion would be as a character within the game.

Utilizing five different types of abilities available, including Sword, Arrow, Arm, Beast, and Axe, we can see fans getting used to its advanced playstyle, mixing attacks together to become quite effective. With the 100-second timer, however, we’re guessing you’d have to change up said styles sooner rather than later.

Legion is a stylish form, no matter which one players choose from.

Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

Now that Square Enix and Nintendo are pals again—and we’ve already seen Dragon Quest’s heroes debut in the game—it’s time to think about another icon. In this case, Lara Croft should throw her hat into the ring.

A versatile and physically-based character, the tomb raider could easily enter the fight, utilizing her guns, bow and arrow, and grappling hook in an effortless combat style. For good measure, she could call upon a T. Rex as her Final Smash, stomping its way through the scene and knocking through various opponents.

And if Sakurai and company really want to have fun with it, how about introducing a 90’s Tomb Raider skin with the character, polygons and all?

Dante (Devil May Cry)

Some were disappointed that the Devil May Cry flyboy didn’t make the cut in Smash's first pass. But hope springs eternal that he’ll pop up yet because, honestly, his character would be ideal for it.

We’ve already seen what he can do in other games like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale (well, as his younger DMC self) and the Marvel vs. Capcom 3 games. With his sword and guns in hand, he could easily dominate in Nintendo’s game as well. Not to mention that he can call upon various demon abilities for his Final Smash, then taking a moment to stylishly pose afterward.

We can definitely see Dante making opponents cry sometime in the future.

Waluigi

We’ve seen the calls for it, far and wide. Fans sitting down in protest. People posting memes and gifs on Twitter. It’s time. For the second season of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai and company need to relent and just add Waluigi.

After all, he’s been a staple in many of Nintendo’s other releases, including being a primary part of Mario Tennis Aces. His exclusion from Smash is mind-boggling, unless Nintendo is opting to give Wario the spotlight for just a little bit longer. (He does have a lot of money, so maybe he bribed them?)

Eventually, we’ll see him show up as something more than a guest Spirit. The time has just about come for Waluigi. We hope.

Travis Touchdown (No More Heroes)

With No More Heroes 3 set to debut on the Nintendo Switch sometime this year, we can’t think of a better promotional tie-in for Travis Touchdown than with an addition to Smash.

Producer Goichi “Suda 51” Suda has expressed his desire to see the character show up and, honestly, he’d be a real hoot. Along with using his makeshift lightsaber (and having to charge it up, natch), Travis could also call upon his allies to lend a hand in the midst of battle. He’d probably look really good doing it, too.

Considering he’s become a favorite with the Nintendo elite, starting with Travis Strikes Again, it’s pretty safe to say Touchdown would be a huge score for the DLC roster.

Master Chief (Halo)

Okay, this may be a longshot. Probably the longest out of everyone on this list. But think about it.

Microsoft and Nintendo are very friendly right now, and we just saw a Cuphead content announced for Smash. Not to mention that Halo Infinite is set to debut later this year for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

While Nintendo would normally be hesitant about advertising another big franchise on its console, Master Chief would be a huge get for the series. Not to mention seeing him go toe-to-toe with Samus Aran is a dream match for some. If we can’t end up getting the soldier from Doom, we’ll happily take Chief instead.

Bonus Choice: Shantae

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is no stranger to showing love to the indies. We’ve seen a Shovel Knight Spirit pop up in the game, and there are sure to be more where that came from.

The sexy genie has been a hit on Nintendo platforms for several years now, getting her initial start on the Game Boy Color in 2002. Since then, she’s starred in a number of memorable adventures, including the best-selling Half-Genie Hero. WayForward isn’t done yet, as she’s set to debut in Shantae and the Seven Sirens later this year.

While she may not be the most popular choice, Shantae would be great for those that really enjoy Nintendo’s indie scene. For some, she’d be a dream come true.

Bonus Choice: Goose (Untitled Goose Game)

We'll just say "HONK!" and leave it at that.

