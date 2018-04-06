10 Best Indie Games of All Time

It takes a lot of respect for a group of people to make a fantastic game that will be remembered for years to come. But it takes more when there are a handful of developers or even a single person. Indie games are so iconic today that they can be better than a standard triple-A title. An indie game needs to have something that separates itself from a typical video game. It can be the game’s story, gameplay, or characters that gives the title a unique style. Here’s a look at 10 of the best indie games of all time.

The Binding of Isaac

There are ways to make Biblical stories intriguing, and The Binding of Isaac takes an exciting turn with the inspiration of the story that is similarly titled. This game was created by Super Meat Boy’s Edmund McMillen, who uses the game to represent his feelings on the positive and negative aspects of religion due to growing up with Catholic and Christian family members. With classic Zelda style gameplay, The Binding of Isaac offers an engaging story while encouraging multiple playthroughs.

Untitled Goose Game

Even though it is a concise game, Untitled Goose Game manages to win the hearts of gamers with its simple concept of being a naughty goose. Its usage of the stealth genre surprisingly makes the game more than just a goose stealing people’s belongings. The lack of violence makes the game comedic and all in good fun. The game’s inspirations ranged from Super Mario 64 and the Hitman series and created a strange, but a timeless title. It’s hard to say if there will be another Untitled Goose Game, but we’d love to encounter that smart bird again.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley took Eric Barone four years to complete, but his attention to detail and what the game had to offer paid off. The game is entirely versatile for anyone, as they can choose what activities they want to do, who to romance, and how they create their farm. The amount of freedom the game offers is incredible and takes a lot of inspiration from the Harvest Moon series. For farming simulations, Stardew Valley is captivating, colorful, and brings a lot to the table for an indie game.

Life is Strange 2

Dontnod gave us the first Life is Strange with unforgettable characters and consequences from the choices you make throughout the game. The second game takes that concept again but amped it up to 11. As Sean, you must make your way to Mexico, where his father lived with his younger brother Daniel, who has powers similar to Max Caulfield. The game revolves around Sean, teaching Daniel what is right and wrong while avoiding the police due to being wrongfully accused of attacking a neighbor. With more than two endings and exciting outcomes, Life is Strange 2 takes us on a vast feels trip about two brothers.

Shovel Knight

Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, Shovel Knight became one of the best indie games to date. As an inspiration from NES games, this 2D side-scrolling game offers unique gameplay mechanics. Version exclusives also feature small differences that make each version of Shovel Knight enjoyable. The level designs are something on a whole other level, and developer Yacht Club Games made sure that the game would be its entity while being a love letter to classic 2D side-scrolling games.

Celeste

If there is a way to create a compelling story through gameplay, Celeste is the best fit for that description. It is another platformer, but there are limits the player has when controlling Madeline. While she has new abilities, such as being able to perform a mid-air dash, it can only be done once per jump. The gameplay might be straightforward, but it is the story that sells Celeste as a beloved indie title. The main character deals with anxiety and depression, which are strong and relatable subjects that make us want to help her reach the top of Mount Celeste.

Cuphead

Cuphead has been talked about to no end once it arrived in 2017, but its impact as a crafted yet frustrating game deserves its recognition. As a shoot ‘em up game, it is one of the most beautiful looking titles thanks to the hand-drawn animation inspired by 1930s cartoons. Even though it can be an unforgiving game, there is always a chance to get the highest rank with tons of retries. Along with unlimited lives, Cuphead is challenging but fair. The game’s legacy eventually resulted in the creation of a Netflix series, so it will be exciting to see how the game will expand in other forms of media.

Undertale

For one man like Toby Fox to create a game by himself aside from the art, he certainly left a massive legacy with Undertale. Considered by many as a spiritual successor to Earthbound, Undertale acts as an RPG with inspirations from bullet hell titles like Touhou Project while bringing iconic characters such as Sans and Flowey in a story that is dark, but incredibly relatable. There’s a lot of replayability for the paths you want to go in, but what the game manages to do is that no matter what you do after your first playthrough, some of the characters will recall events that you might not have done. Its impact on the video game community is so significant that the music would be featured in rhythm games, and Sans would appear as a DLC Mii costume in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Meat Boy

Platformers have been an influential genre in gaming, thanks to the legendary NES title Super Mario Bros., Super Meat Boy is something like that, but with a difficulty level that will make players rage, but want to continue to game regardless. It started as an Adobe Flash game, which would later become a sensation on Newgrounds. Then the game would become big once Super Meat Boy made its way to consoles and PC. Its impact as a fan project-turned indie title is why Super Meat Boy will remain as an unforgettable game.

Minecraft

Minecraft takes a simple concept of creating materials and exploring different areas. It manages to become one of the greatest games of all time despite its status as an indie title. Millions of players still log into Minecraft to its day, and it’s all thanks to the endless replayability the game offers. There are many modes players can do, whether alone or co-op. The game has even spawned multiple spinoffs and media adaptations, landing its mark as one of the most influential video games of all time.

