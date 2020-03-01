Warframe - What Is Baro Selling Today - Jan. 3, 2020

Every two weeks Baro Ki'Teer shows up in Warframe, to amaze and disappoint in equal measure. The strange figure will arrive in one of the game's relays, with a stock of mods, weapons, and cosmetics to sell. To purchase them, you will mostly need Ducats, a type of currency that only Baro seems to deal in, and Credits. You can get Ducats by selling Prime parts at any of the Ducat Kiosks on the Relays. The rarer the part, the more Ducats you will get.

Baro arrives every two weeks and hangs around for two days, so be sure to grab what you need when you can! If you need more Ducats, it's time to start opening those Relics!

What Is Baro Selling Today

You can find Baro on the Kronia Relay, Saturn, with the following stock to sell.

ParazonPoster - 100 Ducats, 125000 Credits

Scimitar Prisma Skin - 210 Ducats, 450000 Credits

Jolt - 300 Ducats, 150000 Credits

Voltaic Strike - 300 Ducats, 150000 Credits

High Voltage - 300 Ducats, 150000 Credits

Shell Shock - 300 Ducats, 150000 Credits

Baro Ki'Teer Glyph - 80 Ducats, 50000 Credits

Eminence - 220 Ducats, 220000 Credits

Zylok - 500 Ducats, 200000 Credits

Vulkar Wraith - 450 Ducats, 300000 Credits

Left Prisma Edo Shoulder Plates - 100 Ducats, 55000 Credits

Right Prisma Edo Shoulder Plates - 100 Ducats, 55000 Credits

Left Prisma Edo Knee Plates - 100 Ducats, 55000 Credits

Right Prisma Edo Knee Plates - 100 Ducats, 55000 Credits

Prisma Edo Chest Plate - 225 Ducats, 250000 Credits

Ki'Teer Sekhara - 400 Ducats, 200000 Credits

Prisma Jet Sentinel Wings - 300 Ducats, 200000 Credits

Prisma Koi Sentinel Tail - 200 Ducats, 200000 Credits

Prisma Mech Head Sentinel Mask - 175 Ducats, 200000 Credits

Prisma Shade - 500 Ducats, 300000 Credits

Nexus Gene-Masking Kit - 200 Ducats, 300000 Credits

Orokin Tower Extraction Scene - 325 Ducats, 175000 Credits

3 Day Mod Drop Chance Booster - 500 Ducats, 175000 Credits

Sands Of Inaros Blueprint - 100 Ducats, 25000 Credits

What Should You Buy From Baro Today?

Jolt, Voltaic Strike, High Voltage, and Shell Shock are all must-buys if you don't have them. The Ki'Teer Sekhara is an Fashionframe essential, and I am very fond of the Eminence palette. After that, it's all up to you. Grab weapons if you need the Mastery Rank, and any cosmetics that you feel are nice. Prisma Shade is definitely worth getting, as it is the only source for that Sentinel in the game.

That is it for today Tenno!

