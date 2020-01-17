PES 2020: The 5 Best Young Players In Each Position

PES 20: 5 Best Young Players In Each Position

"You can't win anything with kids." These famous words as uttered by Alan Hansen all those years ago on Match of the Day will no doubt haunt the Scotsman till the day he dies, but it does prove that even legends of the game can get it wrong from time to time. Just ask Pele. Those words ring truer now than they did back in 1995 as clubs all over the world look to youth to help them achieve their dreams, whether domestic or global. 

If you're starting on your own personal road to glory with PES 2020 Master League or even myClub, then you might want to take a tip from some of the best managers and look to younger players to help you hit the dizzying heights you want to reach. With that in mind, this guide is to help you figure out which ones you want to chase down to add to your squad.

What follows is a look at the 5 best young players in each position. None will be over the age of 21, each will be specific for their role, so no CB's masquerading as CDM's, and each entry will go from first to fifth. 

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Goalkeepers

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • Alban Lafont
  • Wuilker Faríñez
  • Justin Bijlow
  • Illan Meslier

Right Backs

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • Achraf Hakimi
  • Diogo Dalot
  • Max Aarons
  • Emerson

Left Backs

  • Vitaliy Mykolenko
  • Renan Lodi
  • Marc Cucurella
  • Marcelo Saracchi
  • Nuno Tavares

Centre Backs

  • Matthijs de Ligt
  • Éder Militão
  • Boubacar Kamara
  • Malang Sarr
  • Benoit Badiashile

Central Defensive Midfielders

  • Declan Rice
  • Teun Koopmeiners
  • Sander Berge
  • Jaka Bijol
  • Sandro Tonali

Central Midfielders

  • Houssem Aouar
  • Matteo Guendouzi
  • Phil Foden
  • Eduardo Camavinga
  • Eljif Elmas

Attacking Midfielders

  • Kai Havertz
  • Martin Ødegaard
  • Yari Verschaeren
  • Mohammed Ihattaren
  • Nicolò Zaniolo

Right Midfielders/Right-Wingers

  • Jadon Sancho
  • Christian Pulisic
  • Abdulkadir Omur
  • Ferrán Torres
  • Rabbi Matondo

Left Midfielders/Left-Wingers

  • Vinícius Júnior
  • Ismaïla Sarr
  • Rodrygo
  • Paulinho
  • Justin Kluivert

Centre Forwards/Strikers

  • Kylian Mbappé
  • Fyodor Chalov
  • João Félix
  • Erling Haaland
  • Moise Kean

