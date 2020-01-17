"You can't win anything with kids." These famous words as uttered by Alan Hansen all those years ago on Match of the Day will no doubt haunt the Scotsman till the day he dies, but it does prove that even legends of the game can get it wrong from time to time. Just ask Pele. Those words ring truer now than they did back in 1995 as clubs all over the world look to youth to help them achieve their dreams, whether domestic or global.

If you're starting on your own personal road to glory with PES 2020 Master League or even myClub, then you might want to take a tip from some of the best managers and look to younger players to help you hit the dizzying heights you want to reach. With that in mind, this guide is to help you figure out which ones you want to chase down to add to your squad.

PES 2020: The 5 Best Young Players In Each Position

What follows is a look at the 5 best young players in each position. None will be over the age of 21, each will be specific for their role, so no CB's masquerading as CDM's, and each entry will go from first to fifth.

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Alban Lafont

Wuilker Faríñez

Justin Bijlow

Illan Meslier

Right Backs

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Achraf Hakimi

Diogo Dalot

Max Aarons

Emerson

Left Backs

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Renan Lodi

Marc Cucurella

Marcelo Saracchi

Nuno Tavares

Centre Backs

Matthijs de Ligt

Éder Militão

Boubacar Kamara

Malang Sarr

Benoit Badiashile

Central Defensive Midfielders

Declan Rice

Teun Koopmeiners

Sander Berge

Jaka Bijol

Sandro Tonali

Central Midfielders

Houssem Aouar

Matteo Guendouzi

Phil Foden

Eduardo Camavinga

Eljif Elmas

Attacking Midfielders

Kai Havertz

Martin Ødegaard

Yari Verschaeren

Mohammed Ihattaren

Nicolò Zaniolo

Right Midfielders/Right-Wingers

Jadon Sancho

Christian Pulisic

Abdulkadir Omur

Ferrán Torres

Rabbi Matondo

Left Midfielders/Left-Wingers

Vinícius Júnior

Ismaïla Sarr

Rodrygo

Paulinho

Justin Kluivert

Centre Forwards/Strikers

Kylian Mbappé

Fyodor Chalov

João Félix

Erling Haaland

Moise Kean

