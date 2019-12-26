Call of Duty Modern Warfare: How to Play Split Screen Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has an appealing aspect of giving you and your friends to chance to play together in the same room in a split screen mode. Here's how you do it.

How to Play Split Screen Multiplayer in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

On top of having a second controller for your friend, you need to make sure they have an Activision account before they start playing. If they already have one set up, great. But if they don't, you'll need to make them one real quick with a preferred email address. After that, the two of you are good to go. You can connect to Activision's website to create the account for your friend on your current platform.

You can jump into Modern Warfare's multiplayer matches with a friend.

However, players are not going to have the chance to jump into the multiplayer matches of Ground War, the Spec Ops mode, or the game's campaign. These modes are reserved exclusively for a single player to only access at this time.

Two local friends will have to stick with a handful of Modern Warfare multiplayer modes. You can party up with your friends online to play things like Ground War, Spec Ops, and the campaign, but you cannot do it on a local split screen.

Many believed they were going to have the chance to play Spec Ops modes with a local friend. But, at this time, they do not have it. This odd turn of events immensely angers plenty of people on Reddit, and they want to have it put into the game when Infinity Ward has the opportunity to do so.

There's still plenty to do in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Make sure to jump into the game early and check out what's going on.

Editor's Note: It was believed split screen Co-op was available for Spec Ops and the Campaign mode. However, it appears this is not the case at the time of launch. The article has been changed to reflect this.

