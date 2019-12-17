All Sundial Weapons in Destiny 2

The new activity in Destiny 2 is called the Sundial. You can do it on Mercury after you've completed A Matter of Time. You will find yourself playing this game mode several times, and after you complete a Sundial quest, you receive a gun at the end of it. You can choose which you would like to take, and the weapons have different perks attached to them every time. It also matters what Obelisk you have linked to the Sundial to have them show up as rewards.

You receive two options from each link, but there are other weapons from the Timelost bounties.

Tangled Shore Obelisk Weapons

Here's the location for the Tangled Shore Obelisk. You do unlock it when you go through the A Matter of Time quest when you speak to Ikora.

The Breachlight, a Sidearm

The Steelfeather Repeater, an Auto Rifle

Mars Obelisk Weapons

Here's the location for the Mars Obelisk. You unlock it after you've completed the A Matter of Time quest and speak to Osiris to do the Mars: Obelisk Attunement quest.

The Martyr's Retribution, a Grenade Launcher

The Line in the Sand, a Linear Fusion Rifle

EDZ Obelisk Weapons

Here's the location for the EDZ Obelisk. You unlock it by speaking to Osiris and grabbing the EDZ: Obelisk Attunement quest. You'll need to take an array of different Cabal to activate it.

The Infinite Paths 8, a Pulse Rifle

Gallant Charge, a Fusion Rifle

Nessus Obelisk Weapons

Here's the location for the Nessus Obelisk. You unlock it by speaking to Osiris and grabbing the Nessus: Obelisk Attunement quest. You'll need to take out Vex on the planet to activate it.

Traveler's Judgement, a Sidearm

Patron of Lost Causes, a Scout Rifle

We will be adding more Obelisk Sundial weapons in the future when they unlock in Destiny 2.

