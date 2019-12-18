How to Get a Combo Count of x30 or Higher in Mario Kart Tour

The new, and final tour for 2019 in Mario Kart Tour has arrived. It's another Holiday one, but focused more on the end of the year, with a little bit of Christmas sprinkled into it. A challenge you have the chance to complete is Get a Combo Count of x30 or Higher during a race.

To receive a combo in a game, your driver has to win points of some kind during the race. You can earn them by grabbing coins, hitting another drive with an item, drifting, performing a jump, boosting, overtaking someone in a race, while gliding, or using your driver's special move.

You have a wide assortment available to you, but getting an x30 combo is not easy.

Find a Favored Track. The best way to approach this challenge is to find the best track for your favorite driver. It means you're looking to drive on a Favored Course for your driver, providing you the most items to loot from the boxes. When you hit an item box, you'll have three available, rather than only one or two. The more you use, the more chances you have to land combos.

Stay in Last. When you've figured out what track you want to explore, make sure to remain in the last place until the second lap. You won't want to try the x30 combo until then, because you easily earn at least seven by taking the other racers.

Plenty of Luck and Practice. Unfortunately, there's a lot of luck behind this challenge. It takes practice to understand a course and to learn how to combos work because it's effortless to break a chain. You can keep it going by making sure a drift goes into a jump, and then you hit an opponent with an item.

Don't expect to receive this challenge on your first try.

