How To Farm Null Taste In Destiny 2

If you want to make Dark Chocolate Motes for the Drifter, or Chocolate Ship Cookies for Amanda Holiday, then you will need some Null Taste. With the Dawning having just started in Destiny 2, everyone is furiously trying to bake up some treats in Eva's Holiday Oven. Most of these can be gotten by killing enemies or just playing the game, and Null Taste is no different.

To get some Null Taste, you will need to kill any enemies using Void abilities, or Void weapons. It is best to equip a Void energy weapon, and a Void power weapon, then head to an activity that will give you a lot of enemies to shoot. Lost Sectors can be quickly completed and reset, which makes them excellent for farming. Public Events also provide a lot of enemies to fight in a short amount of time, and the Escalation Protocol is an excellent way to rack up those kills.

Null Taste will not drop every time you kill an enemy with Void energy, so you will need to farm a little bit for this ingredient. Just keep in mind that enemies drop lots of other ingredients too, so if you have been farming Hive for a while, and get a lot of Chitin Powder, but not Null Taste, it is a good idea to go farm a different type of enemy, to save yourself some time.

We have included the recipes that need Null Taste below. If you wish to check any of the other recipes for this year's Dawning event, you can check out our useful recipe guide.

Dark Chocolate Motes

Ingredients: Taken Butter + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning

Take this to the Drifter at the Tower Annex.

Chocolate Ship Cookies

Ingredients: Cabal Oil + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning

Bring these to Amanda Holiday in the Hangar.

