Fortnite Update 11.31 Patch Notes

Fortnite's 11.31 update arrived earlier today, starting Winterfest and bringing some other, smaller changes to the game. The update introduces the Battle Lab, allowing you to make your own Battle Royale games where you control the rules. You can change gravity and fall damage, opt for individual loot pools from LTM events, and set up your combat scenarios.

Playground has been moved into the Creative section, allowing you to play creative maps while you are in the queue. The DirectX 12 beta has been disabled, so if you were part of that, you would be back on DirectX 11. There have also been numerous bug fixes, which will help squash any annoyances you have been dealing with in the game recently.

Fortnite Battle Royal Update 11.31 Patch Notes:

Introducing Battle Lab: Jump into your own Battle Royale island and set the rules! Select from favorite LTM loot pools, set up combat scenarios with the new Bot Grenades, and create your own mode by setting options like gravity and fall damage. Fill your game with up to 15 friends on your own island, or matchmake with default options in a public Battle Lab.

New home for Playground: Looking for Playground? We’ve incorporated Playground under Creative. Play Creative maps with others by queuing for Creative and choosing “Play” instead of “Create.”



We have temporarily disabled the DirectX 12 beta. Thank you for participating — we've gained valuable information. We're going to make some improvements and re-open the doors in early 2020.

Bug fixes:

Continued to make improvements regarding FPS drops and hitching on mobile devices.

The Fire/Build button on mobile devices is no longer unavailable when the Glider Redeploy button is shown.

Resolved an issue involving players being unable to exit the HUD Layout Tool on mobile devices.

Resolved an issue involving being able to see the Edit option on enemy walls.

The “Eliminations without aiming down sights” Dive! Challenge is now tracking progress properly.

Resolved an issue involving the "Join Party" option through "Joinable Parties" not working on controller.

The Item Shop countdown timer no longer appears out of sync for different players.

Resolved stability issues.

