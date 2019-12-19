Resident Evil 3 Minimum and Recommended PC Specs

The minimum recommended specs for Resident Evil 3 Remake on PC have been revealed. While we will have to wait a little longer to find out the recommended specs, Capcom felt confident enough to share with us the absolute minimum specs that you will need to run the game.

The minimum specs fall in line with the Resident Evil 2 remake, so if you have already enjoyed that, then you are in the clear. When compared to Steam's hardware census, it would seem the vast majority of gamers out there should be able to handle this one.

The 6-year-old GTX 760 will have enough muscle to power the graphics, while an i5-4460 or an FX-6300 or better will take care of the rest. At least 8GB of memory will be required, which should be standard, even in older builds. Any OS from Windows 7 onward will be able to run it, but you will need to be running the 64-BIT version of your chosen OS.

Minimum Specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Resident Evil 3 Remake releases on April 3, 2020, and will come bundled with Resident Evil Resistance, a new multiplayer experience set in the Resident Evil universe. We will update this article with the recommended specs as soon as they become available.

