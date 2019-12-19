How to Battle With Your Buddy in Pokémon Go

The newly added Buddy Adventure system has arrived in Pokémon GO, allowing you and your buddy to roam around the map together. You'll now have to earn its affection to raise its Buddy Level, increasing your relationship with them.

A way you can do this is by battling with your buddy. To battle with them, you have several different options available to you.

Battle against other Trainers

Take them to a Gym to fight

Raid a Team GO Rocket PokéStop

Your Buddy needs to be one of the Team members in the battle, so make sure they're ready to rough something up and help out.

They also need to be out following you, too, and then it should count to add a heart of affection to their Buddy Page. You can certainly fight with your buddy if you want to do so, though. There's never any harm in giving them some practice.

There are multiple other ways to increase your Buddy's Affection, such as feeding them, taking a snapshot of them, playing with them, and walking around the world with your Buddy following you. Enjoy your time with your buddy.

