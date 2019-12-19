How to Get the Millenium Falcon Glider in Fortnite

It's a wonderful time in Fortnite right now. With the Star Wars event and Winterfest running at the same time, it has never been easier to get some fantastic loot for minimal effort.

While the Star Wars event introduced a new glider, there has been another addition to the game in the form of the Millenium Falcon Glider. Getting your hands on this one is easy, but it is still possible to miss it.

To get the Glider, click on the small snowflake icon beside the Play tab in the top left corner of the screen. Then, click on the "Visit Lodge" button in the bottom right corner to go to the Winterfest Cabin.

It is easy to be distracted by the giant pile of presents on the left-hand side of the screen. In fact, it's so well lit and perfectly placed, it feels like the devs were trying to draw our eyes there and hide a little surprise.

On the right side of the screen is another smaller pile of presents. One of them looks suspiciously Millenium Falcon-shaped. Click on this pile of presents, then click on the present that is quite clearly the Millenium Falcon. If you like, you can give it a little shake to hear some spaceship sounds effects, then open it to get your new Glider.

Remember, this will be your daily present, so you won't be able to open any more when you get your Millenium Falcon Glider.

But let's be honest: This is the one we all want. It's entertaining to use it in-game, as the screen will be filled with those famous Star Wars special effects when you break it out.

