League of Legends Season 10 Champion Guide: Anivia Tips and Tricks

Once upon a time, Anivia was a top tier midlane champion. Infamous for taking 20 minutes to scale up before single-handedly assuming full control of any objective play, the winged goddess of waveclear has struggled to find her place in League of Legends as of recent. Even so, Anivia remains a popular pick - and not just because of her remarkably similar aesthetic to everyone’s favorite legendary bird Pokémon Articuno.

Your Wall Can Stop Dashes

Something that took old school Anivia players a long time to get the hang of, it’s fortunate that this part of Anivia’s kit is a little more intuitive today. By using your W - Crystallize to create a wall between you and a dashing enemy (i.e., Lee Sin connecting with the second part of his Q), you can interrupt their ability before the travel completes.

This is useful both in aggressive situations, and disengaging from ganks/teamfights.

Angle Your Q Appropriately

Anivia’s Q - Flash Frost is almost all of her trading potential throughout the early game. Before 6, it is the only way that she can have access to any semblance of her iconic waveclear.

As such, we recommend that you position yourself appropriately when facing your opponent - ideally in a way that allows your Q, once launched, to pass through the minion wave (dealing damage to all it flies through), as well as connect with your opponent for a short stun and trading window.

Chokepoints, chokepoints, chokepoints

In order to get full effectiveness out of the copious amounts of area of effect damage in Anivia’s kit, we recommend that you fight in chokepoints. Whether this is within the jungle or at a neutral objective, place your R - Glacial Storm, use your W to cut off enemy escape routes, and then throw out your Q to hold the enemy team there as long as possible.

200 IQ

You can complete a channeled Teleport while in your passive’s egg form. Use this knowledge wisely - it’s pretty niche but may one day save your life.

