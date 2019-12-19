League of Legends Season 10 Champion Guide: Riven Tips and Tricks

Riven, the Exile. Never before have we seen a more polarizing champion in League of Legends, and honestly the character equivalent of cilantro (you either love it or hate it) has a surprisingly complex skill ceiling for being a renowned low-rating stomper. Renowned for her outplay potential, as well as coinflip playstyle, Riven is either incredibly overpowered or simply underwhelming depending on the state of the current game. Let’s look at some tips that can ensure that your coin lands on the former option a little more often.

Animation Cancelling

Riven is famous for having an incredibly telegraphed set of skills when it comes to trading. However, most of the indicators that these wind-up animations are even coming can be cancelled. Whether it’s with Flash, her basic abilities, or itemization choices, Riven can make all of her transitions seamless.

Besides weaving in additional spellcasts, the most intriguing of Riven’s animation cancelling is tied to her Q - Broken Wings. By issuing a movement command with your mouse as you press your Q, you can weave an additional auto attack or ability between your three-pronged attack.

Passive Juggling

Riven’s passive - Blade of the Exile - grants her additional damage per auto-attack after using an ability. However, with four abilities (five if you count R’s active), and the Q issuing three separate stacks, Riven mains have to be conscious of weaving auto attacks between their abilities in order to maximise passive damage output, as the charge storage only goes to three.

A good rule of thumb is to auto after every spellcast, something that becomes significantly easier once you master the aforementioned animation cancelling.

Go In, Get Out

Riven excels at taking short, bursty trades before disengaging with her E- Valor. Be conscious of opportunities to do so, whether it’s after your opponent has used their only potential response already, or even just if the minion wave is stacking in your favour.

Take consistent, quick trades, using your abilities and your kit to their fullest before falling back on her insane mobility. More cooldown reduction means more trades, so consider itemising for it. When you’ve traded enough, and the enemy is low enough, look to execute them with a full combo plus your R’s active - Wind Slash.

