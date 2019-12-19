League of Legends Season 10 Champion Guide: Gangplank Tips and Tricks

Since being a pirate was pretty much all any of us wanted to do as a child, allow us to guide you toward living vicariously through League of Legends’ very own scourge of the high seas, Gangplank. Iconic for his ability to remove himself from any sticky situation, as well as chunk entire teams for half of their health come lategame, Gangplank has a tricky early game to navigate that proves immensely rewarding come the 25 minute mark.

Playing Weakside

An unfortunate situation has arisen in both professional play and solo queue, in which top lane is pretty much ignored by both teams after five minutes into the game. How do you remedy this? By playing one of the League’s best duelists and safest laners.

Gangplank, the outlier that he is, doesn’t actually care about being left in isolation all too much. A pretty binary trading pattern of proccing Grasp of the Undying and then Q-ing an enemy for a solid chunk of health early game while clearing out the waves helps the Pirate King stay on top.

Unconventional W Usage

Part of what makes Gangplank so good at being left alone--and escaping some slippery situations even Lissandra players with the fullest of inventories would struggle with--is his iconic W - Remove Scurvy. The ability immediately cleanses any negative effect from Gangplank, as well as offering a small heal.

Obvious uses of this ability include crowd control and the like, but you can also use it to remove particularly obnoxious ultimate abilities - Mordekaiser, Urgot, and Camille without a care in the world.

Global Influence

Besides his scaling and innate safety, the real reason why Gangplank is so good at his isolated gameplay is because he can affect the map from any lane. Use your R - Cannon Barrage to clear waves if it looks like you’re being set up for a dive, check neutral objectives like Baron Nashor and Dragon, or set up ganks by cutting off an escape route.

Gangplank’s utility is both unparalleled and immense - almost as much as his lategame teamfight damage.

