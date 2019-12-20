Get ready to say “Cheese”, and take pictures with your and your friends’ Pokémon. Niantic have officially finished rolling out the Shared AR Experience in Pokémon Go. Now all level 2 Trainers and above can use this new feature.

This new feature allows you to have your Buddy Pokémon appear together with your friends’ Buddy Pokémon. Using your phones in-camera AR, you and your friends can take pictures of your Pokémon together.

Since the feature is still very new, a lot of players are still figuring out how to use it. Fortunately the official Pokémon Go Twitter account shared an instructions video that explains how to use the Shared AR Experience.

How to use The Shared AR Experience with friends in Pokémon Go

UPDATE: Say “Shared AR Experie—” Er...CHEESE!!! 😄 Shared AR Experience has now completed rolling out! It is now live for Trainers level 2 and above. Celebrate this moment with a #GOsnapshot of you, your buddy, your friends, and their buddies! 📸 pic.twitter.com/3wu4TfnFpc — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 21, 2019

First thing to do is gather a small group of your friends, and make sure that you all are in a brightly lit place. One of you will need to go to your Buddy Profile, and tap on the AR Experience icon; the icon should be right next to the Play button in the Buddy Profile. That person then needs to host a group by tapping on the “Create a Group QR Code”.

A Buddy Group QR Code will then appear on that person’s phone. Up to two other players can scan that QR code with their phones and join the group. When the two other players have scanned the code, the host just needs to tap “GO” to start.

From there, all three players need to hold their devices upright. Everyone will then point their device at a single object in the room. The video claims that a chair or table will work as the object. All three players will then have to walk left and right around the object in a 180° rotation. A checkmark will appear on screen if everyone was able to successfully sync up.

Yellow footprints will begin appear on screen; tapping on the footprints will make your Buddy Pokémon appear. If the other two players in your group have done everything right as well, all three Buddy Pokémon should appear together on screen.

Once all Pokémon are on screen together, you can now take all the photos want together.

