Tribute to the Colonies Quest Guide - Destiny 2

Saint-14 is back in Destiny 2, and he already has work for us to do. To start the Tribute to the Colonies quest, go and visit him near his ship in the Tower hangar.

Step 1 - Early Colonies. For the first step in this quest, you need to make your way to Titan and take out 100 enemies. I would suggest doing a Public Event like the Witches' Ritual, as it will be teeming with enemies for you to kill. Lost Sectors are also a great way to kill dozens of enemies at a time rapidly.

Step 2 - Lost Colonies. For this step, you need to go and visit Failsafe on Nessus. You can spawn to Exodus Black, then make your way over to Failsafe, who is on the map in your Director.

Step 3 - Remembrance Through Service. This step gives you three different tasks that you need to complete while you are on Nessus:

Complete 2 Public Events

Complete 1 Patrol

Kill 100 Enemies

These are pretty quick because you don't need to make the Public Events heroic, you can finish up the standard ones. You should easily hit the 100 kills mark while doing this.

Step 4 - Casualties of War. For this step, you need to visit the EDZ and talk to Devrim at the Church in Trostland. Once again, you will need to complete a selection of tasks before moving on.

Complete 2 Public Events

Complete 1 Patrol

Kill 100 Enemies

Thankfully, Public Events are a common occurrence in Trostland, and it's effortless to finish up the nearby "Kill Enemies" Patrol while you are doing them.

Step 5 - Return to Saint-14. Head back to Saint-14 in the Tower, and he will ask you to place a tribute near his ship. You will also get a Triumph from finishing this quest.

