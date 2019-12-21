Which Starter Temtem Should You Pick?

At the beginning of Temtem, you need to pick from one of three starters, Crystle, Smazee, and Houchic. All three are different types, have varying stats, and particular benefits.

Crystle

Crystle is a Crystal-type and evolves into Sherald at Level 30. Crystal-types are effective against Electric and Mental-types but are ineffective against Fire and Earth-types. They take less damage from Electric, Mental, and Toxic-types, but take more damage from Fire, Earth, and Melee-type.

HP - 60

STA - 41

SPD - 33

ATK - 61

DEF - 69

SPATK - 46

SPDEF - 42

Crystle has a good mix of offensive and defensive stats, but more importantly, is resistant to Electric-types, and does more damage to them. This resistance is important in the early game, as electric types are reasonably common in the current build of the game.

Smazee

Smazee is a Melee-type and evolves into Baboong at Level 30. Melee-types are effective against Earth and Crystal-types but are ineffective against Mental-types. Melee-types take less damage from fellow Melee-types but take more damage from Mental and Digital-types.

HP - 49

STA - 55

SPD - 66

ATK - 69

DEF - 44

SPATK - 37

SPDEF - 37

Smazee has great attack stats but is not that effective in the early game due to the lack of early Crystal and Earth-types in the current build.

Houchic

Houchic is a Mental-type and evolves into Tental at Level 30. Mental-types are effective against Neutral and Melee-types and are ineffective against Crystal-types. Mental-types take less damage from Neutral and Melee-types but take more damage from Electric, Digital, and Crystal-types.

HP - 38

STA - 44

SPD - 66

ATK - 40

DEF - 41

SPATK - 72

SPDEF - 52

Houchic has a hard time in the early game until it gets some extra abilities, and the lower HP is a hindrance.

Where the game currently stands, we feel like Crystle is the best starter Temtem. Not only does it have good attack and defensive stats for the early game, but it is also strong against a prominent early game Type, so it should be quite forgiving as players learn how to play the game.

