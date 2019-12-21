All Temtem Types, and Their Strengths and Weaknesses
Temtem is about collecting creatures and battling with them. Types are an essential aspect of the game, and all Temtem will have a type making them weak or strong against other types. Knowing these types to counter each other is essential when making your squad or taking on a specific battle.
Temtem Types
There are twelve different types in the game:
- Crystal
- Digital
- Earth
- Electric
- Fire
- Melee
- Mental
- Nature
- Neutral
- Toxic
- Water
- Wind
Temtem Strengths and Weaknesses
The critical thing to know about strengths and weaknesses is they can differ depending on whether we are discussing attacking or defending. All Temtem have other Temtem types they are effective or ineffective against. They will also take less, or more, damage depending on the ability type used against them. This mechanic can be a little confusing, so we listed all types and how they interact with others below.
Keep in mind, Temtem can learn new abilities and attacks, so just because you are facing a Wind-Type doesn't mean that all their attacks will be Wind-Type.
For a quick reference on how the types interact, you can use the below chart, which was made by Redditor Asura64.
Crystal
- Effective against Electric and Mental-type
- Ineffective against Fire and Earth-type
- Take less damage from Electric, Mental, and Toxic Type abilities
- Take more damage from Fire, Earth, and Melee Type abilities
Digital
- Effective against Mental, Digital, and Melee Type
- Is not ineffective against any Type
- Take less damage from Toxic Type abilities
- Take more damage from Water, Electric and Digital Type abilities
Earth
- Effective against Fire, Electric, and Crystal Type
- Ineffective against Water, Nature and Wind Type
- Take less damage from Fire, Electric, Crystal, and Toxic Type abilities
- Take more damage from Water, Nature, Wind, and Melee abilities
Electric
- Effective against Water, Mental, Wind and Digital Type
- Ineffective against Nature, Electric, Earth and Crystal Type
- Take less damage from Electric and Wind Type abilities
- Take more damage from Earth and Crystal Type abilities
Fire
- Effective against Nature and Crystal Type
- Ineffective against Fire, Water, and Earth Type
- Take less damage from Fire, Nature, and Crystal Type abilities
- Take more damage from Water and Earth Type abilities
Melee
- Effective against Earth and Crystal Type
- Ineffective against Mental and Melee Type
- Take less damage from Melee Type abilities
- Take more damage from Mental and Digital Type abilities
Mental
- Effective against Neutral and Melee Type
- Ineffective against Crystal Type
- Take less damage from Neutral and Melee Type abilities
- Take more damage from Electric, Digital, and Crystal Type abilities
Nature
- Effective against Water and Earth Type
- Ineffective against Fire, Nature, and Toxic Type
- Take less damage from Water, Nature, Electric, and Earth Type abilities
- Take more damage from Fire and Toxic Type abilities
Neutral
- Is not effective against any Type
- Ineffective against Mental Type
- Doesn't take less damage from any Type abilities
- Take more damage from Mental Type abilities
Toxic
- Effective against Water and Nature Type
- Ineffective against Earth, Digital, Crystal, and Toxic Type
- Take less damage from Water and Nature Type abilities
- Take more damage from Wind Type abilities
Water
- Effective against Fire, Earth, and Digital Type
- Ineffective against Water, Nature, and Toxic Type
- Take less damage from Fire, Water, and Earth Type abilities
- Take more damage from Nature, Electric, and Toxic Type abilities
Wind
- Effective against Earth and Toxic Type
- Ineffective against Electric and Wind Type
- Take less damage from Earth and Wind Type abilities
- Take more damage from Electric Type abilities