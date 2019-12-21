All Temtem Types, and Their Strengths and Weaknesses

Temtem is about collecting creatures and battling with them. Types are an essential aspect of the game, and all Temtem will have a type making them weak or strong against other types. Knowing these types to counter each other is essential when making your squad or taking on a specific battle.

Temtem Types

There are twelve different types in the game:

Crystal

Digital

Earth

Electric

Fire

Melee

Mental

Nature

Neutral

Toxic

Water

Wind

Temtem Strengths and Weaknesses

The critical thing to know about strengths and weaknesses is they can differ depending on whether we are discussing attacking or defending. All Temtem have other Temtem types they are effective or ineffective against. They will also take less, or more, damage depending on the ability type used against them. This mechanic can be a little confusing, so we listed all types and how they interact with others below.

Keep in mind, Temtem can learn new abilities and attacks, so just because you are facing a Wind-Type doesn't mean that all their attacks will be Wind-Type.

For a quick reference on how the types interact, you can use the below chart, which was made by Redditor Asura64.

Crystal

Effective against Electric and Mental-type

Ineffective against Fire and Earth-type

Take less damage from Electric, Mental, and Toxic Type abilities

Take more damage from Fire, Earth, and Melee Type abilities

Digital

Effective against Mental, Digital, and Melee Type

Is not ineffective against any Type

Take less damage from Toxic Type abilities

Take more damage from Water, Electric and Digital Type abilities

Earth

Effective against Fire, Electric, and Crystal Type

Ineffective against Water, Nature and Wind Type

Take less damage from Fire, Electric, Crystal, and Toxic Type abilities

Take more damage from Water, Nature, Wind, and Melee abilities

Electric

Effective against Water, Mental, Wind and Digital Type

Ineffective against Nature, Electric, Earth and Crystal Type

Take less damage from Electric and Wind Type abilities

Take more damage from Earth and Crystal Type abilities

Fire

Effective against Nature and Crystal Type

Ineffective against Fire, Water, and Earth Type

Take less damage from Fire, Nature, and Crystal Type abilities

Take more damage from Water and Earth Type abilities

Melee

Effective against Earth and Crystal Type

Ineffective against Mental and Melee Type

Take less damage from Melee Type abilities

Take more damage from Mental and Digital Type abilities

Mental

Effective against Neutral and Melee Type

Ineffective against Crystal Type

Take less damage from Neutral and Melee Type abilities

Take more damage from Electric, Digital, and Crystal Type abilities

Nature

Effective against Water and Earth Type

Ineffective against Fire, Nature, and Toxic Type

Take less damage from Water, Nature, Electric, and Earth Type abilities

Take more damage from Fire and Toxic Type abilities

Neutral

Is not effective against any Type

Ineffective against Mental Type

Doesn't take less damage from any Type abilities

Take more damage from Mental Type abilities

Toxic

Effective against Water and Nature Type

Ineffective against Earth, Digital, Crystal, and Toxic Type

Take less damage from Water and Nature Type abilities

Take more damage from Wind Type abilities

Water

Effective against Fire, Earth, and Digital Type

Ineffective against Water, Nature, and Toxic Type

Take less damage from Fire, Water, and Earth Type abilities

Take more damage from Nature, Electric, and Toxic Type abilities

Wind

Effective against Earth and Toxic Type

Ineffective against Electric and Wind Type

Take less damage from Earth and Wind Type abilities

Take more damage from Electric Type abilities

