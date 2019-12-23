Five of the Best Games That Take Place During Christmas

Christmas is a wonderful time of the year where families come together and enjoy spending time with each other. We cannot count how many times that gamers have probably wanted a console, game accessory, or video game be under the Christmas tree. To make the holiday mood more fun, there are a handful of video games that have a Christmas setting or have themes centered around the holiday.

There are some amazing games and some not-so-good ones, but we will be highlighting five that still hold up with the holiday theme intacted. Here are five of the best games that center around the Christmas holiday.

Duke Nukem: Nuclear Winter (1997)

As an expansion for Duke Nukem 3D, Nuclear Winter is silly but awesome additional content to have the iconic Duke save Christmas by defeating a mind-controlled Santa Claus. And yes, that is something that happens in the expansion. The game includes winter-filled areas to fit the Christmas season and new locations such as a toy factory, Santa’s headquarters, and a Christmas village. The levels might not be entirely recreated, it does a great job with the Christmas theme.

Batman: Arkham Origins (2013)

Batman: Arkham Origins might not have been made by Rocksteady, but it is still a decent title that explores Batman’s origins before Gotham City sees him as the hero they need but don’t deserve. The game’s setting takes place during Christmas time, and while it is nothing more than the setting, it fits how the game is approached with having the wonderful time of the year occur while being in a dangerous place like Gotham City. Arkham Origins plays like a usual Arkham game, but with a Christmas theme as a bonus.

Saints Row IV (2013)

Saints Row IV can get into the Christmas holiday with the mission pack How the Saints Save Christmas. The plot centers around your customized Boss who never truly felt the joyous feelings Christmas has to offer. They are also tasked in saving Santa from his own simulation while helping him cheer up with finding the true meaning of Christmas. The writing is hilarious but also heartwarming and the missions are very fun. If you want a game with a humorous Christmas theme, Saints Row IV’s How the Saints Save Christmas is the perfect choice to play.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Oogie’s Revenge (2004)

For a video game based on Tim Burton’s beloved classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas: Oogie’s Revenge is a decent game to get you into the Christmas spirit. You do get some Halloween themes in there too, but it’s what you'd expect with the game’s themes from its movie inspiration. You can explore areas such as Christmas Town and encounter Santa to get the holiday theme going. Oogie’s Revenge might not be a polished game, it is a nostalgic treat to look back on.

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble (1996)

Donkey Kong Country 3 is a bit of a stretch since it is not necessarily centered around Christmas, but it does have bonus levels with the winter/holiday theme. By naming your file with the secret code “Merry,” you will turn the game into a nice Christmas experience. The levels play Christmas music and you collect bells and presents. Since the game’s release date was a month before Christmas, Rare knew how to get the spirit going in the meantime.

