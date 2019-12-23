All Statistics in Temtem, and What They Mean

Understanding statistics in Temtem is vital if you want to get the most out of your squad and do well in battles. Knowing how well your Temtem can attack, or withstand a Special Technique, is vital. All Temtem have seven stats that dictate how well they will do in combat.

Health Points

This is how much health your Temtem has, and will be reduced by incoming enemy attacks.

Attack

This value dictates the amount of damage your Temtem can do with physical techniques. When attacking with a physical technique, your enemy's Defense value is used.

Defense

This value dictates how well your Temtem can absorb damage from incoming physical techniques.

Speed

Speed determines the order in which your Temtem can act. The higher the Speed value, the earlier the Temtem will get to perform a technique in that turn. Speed is used in conjunction with a technique Priority, as not all techniques can be used at the start of a battle. Many of them will take a few turns before you can use them.

Speed can be affected by some technique, and either increased or reduced, which can then change the order in which your Temtem act, and how fast they can use specific techniques.

Stamina

All Temtem have a Stamina bar. When you use a technique, the stamina cost is deducted from the Stamina bar. When the Stamina bar is empty, the cost of using a technique is instead deducted from the Temtem's Health Points, and the Temtem is considered to be overexerting itself. A Temtem can knock itself out by self-inflicted damage.

Special Defense

This value dictates how well your Temtem can absorb damage from incoming special techniques.

Special Attack

This value dictates the amount of damage your Temtem can do with special techniques. When attacking with a special technique, your enemy's Special Defense value is used.

