The Pokémon Go Holiday Event 2019 Field Research and Rewards Guide

This year's Pokémon Go Holiday Event will formally start in your local area when it strikes 12am on Dec. 24. When that happens, the event kicks off and you expect this year to have plenty of things for you to do with your Pokémon, along with the Buddy Adventure that started late last week.

Field Research and Rewards

Despite it being the holidays, the Professor still needs your help completing a handful of tasks. You'll have until Jan. 1 at 11:59pm to complete them, so you should have a little over a week.

Catch five Delibird and Snover - Reward: Beanie Pikachu Encounter

Catch five ice-type Pokémon - Reward: Snover Encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon - Reward: 1,000 Stardust

Take five snapshots of Ice-type Pokémon - Reward: Cubchoo encounter

Holiday Event Perks

While you'll receive a task list from the Professor, everyone should also have access to a variety of perks during the event. They are all date-based, so if you're after something in particular, make sure you have your dates lined up, and you plan your time in Pokémon GO accordingly.

Dec. 24 to 25: Doubled catch and transfer Candy

Dec. 26 to 27: Doubled catch Stardust

Dec. 28 to 29: Doubled catch XP

Dec. 30 to Jan. 1: Halved egg hatch distance

Holiday Pokémon

When you're outside completing these tasks and receiving these useful perks, you also have increased chances of running into Ice-type Pokémon. Additionally, you might find yourself encountering Holiday-based Pokémon.

Special Stantlers with bells wrapped around their neck

Pichu's with a holiday beanie on its head

Pikachu's with a holiday beanie on its head

Raichu's with a holiday beanie on its head

All of these are available in their Shiny form. Also, Snover and Abomasnow now have a Shiny form in the game, which changes their arms from green to blue.

