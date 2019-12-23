All Holiday Tree Locations in Fortnite

The holiday season is going on right now all over the world, and Fortnite is no exception. There have been several challenges and events going on around this festive season. You can find several trees around the game in a handful of the major cities. Finding these locations did not take long, given how large the trees are in the game, but we still made a massive list and map for those who want to make sure they have visited them all.

All Holiday Tree Locations

Here are all of the trees in the game:

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Pleasant Park

Salty Springs

Sweaty Sands

Slurpy Swamp

Retail Row

You should have no trouble finding them near these locations. The trees are extremely large, with massive decorations on them and plenty of holiday flair to make them stand out in the holiday map. Yoiu can expect to use this map for the holiday challenges for the next few weeks, until Jan. 7 in 2020.

