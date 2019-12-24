Iron Banner Season 9 Quests in Destiny 2

The Iron Banner has returned to Destiny 2, and with a new season comes a brand new quest Guardians need to complete. To start this quest, you need to first meet with Lord Saladin in the Tower. You'll find him at the highest level, waiting in front of the large Iron Banner, overtop of Banshee-44.

Step 1: Light the Fires. The first step in the quest to unlock rewards for Season 9 features tasks you'll need to complete while playing Iron Banner. You need to defeat 30 opponents, capture 10 zones, and perform a super three times. These can all happen during different matches, so don't worry if you only complete a handful per fight. Thankfully, these should complete extremely quickly given how rapid-fire an Iron Banner match can play.

We'll be updating this guide as we go through the Iron Banner: Season 9 quest content.

