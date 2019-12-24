How to Get Arcanes in Warframe
Arcanes are items in Warframe that provide potentially significant benefits for you to do damage, take damage, and survive in endgame content. They slot into Warframes, Operators, and weapons, and provide an advantage when a specific trigger is activated. For example, some may have a chance of activating when you get a headshot on an enemy, while others might be enabled when you take damage.
All Arcanes have a percentage chance of activating, which increases as you rank up the Arcanes. Ranking up Arcanes is done by combining Arcanes of the same type. To rank up Arcanes, go to your Foundry, then click on the Arcanes button.
All Arcanes can be leveled to different ranks, improving the percentage chance of getting activating. Below, you will find the total number of Arcanes required to reach each rank.
- Rank 0 - 1 Arcane
- Rank 1 - 3 Arcanes
- Rank 2 - 6 Arcanes
- Rank 3 - 10 Arcanes
You can obtain Arcanes from the following sources:
- Killing or capturing the Eidolons on the Plains of Eidolon (random drops)
- Arbitrations (random drops)
- Quill Onkko at Cetus (purchased with Standing)
- Little Duck at Fortuna (purchased with Standing)
- You can get Zaw specific Arcanes from Hok at Cetus (purchased with Standing)
- You can get Kitgun specific Arcanes from Rude Zuud at Fortuna (purchased with Standing)
Your Warframe, Operator, Amp, Kitgun, and Zaws all have Arcane slots. You can swap Arcanes whenever you like, and you do not consume them after use.
All Arcanes and Where to Get Them
Warframe Arcanes
Teralyst Eidolon
- Consequence
- Deflection
- Healing
- Ice
- Momentum
- Nullifier
- Resistance
- Tempo
- Victory
- Warmth
Gantualyst Eidolon
- Acceleration
- Aegis
- Agility
- Awakening
- Eruption
- Guardian
- Phantasm
- Precision
- Pulse
- Strike
- Ultimatum
Hydrolyst Eidolon
- Arachne
- Avenger
- Barrier
- Energize
- Fury
- Grace
- Rage
- Trickery
- Velocity
Arbitrations
- Bodyguard
- Blade Charger
- Pistoleer
- Primacy Charger
- Tanker
Operator Arcanes
The Quills
- Cadence
- Cloud
- Elevate
- Husk
- Nourish
- Replenish
- Vigor
Vox Solaris
- Accelerant
- Anomaly
- Destruct
- Drive
- Firewall
- Glitch
- Lockdown
- Melt
- Overload
- Repair
- Revert
Amp Arcanes
The Quills
- Fury
- Ghost
- Null
- Tempo
- Strike
- Shadow
Vox Solaris
- Forge
- Surge
- Spike
- Trojan
Kitgun Arcanes
Rude Zuud with Solaris United
- Bolt
- Charge
- Seeker
- Soar
Zaw Arcanes
Quill Onko with the Ostrons
- Brave
- Force
- Hunt
- Triumph
- Might
- Valor
Plague Star Event
- Contagion
- Epidemic