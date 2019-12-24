How to Get Arcanes in Warframe

Arcanes are items in Warframe that provide potentially significant benefits for you to do damage, take damage, and survive in endgame content. They slot into Warframes, Operators, and weapons, and provide an advantage when a specific trigger is activated. For example, some may have a chance of activating when you get a headshot on an enemy, while others might be enabled when you take damage.

All Arcanes have a percentage chance of activating, which increases as you rank up the Arcanes. Ranking up Arcanes is done by combining Arcanes of the same type. To rank up Arcanes, go to your Foundry, then click on the Arcanes button.

All Arcanes can be leveled to different ranks, improving the percentage chance of getting activating. Below, you will find the total number of Arcanes required to reach each rank.

Rank 0 - 1 Arcane

Rank 1 - 3 Arcanes

Rank 2 - 6 Arcanes

Rank 3 - 10 Arcanes

You can obtain Arcanes from the following sources:

Killing or capturing the Eidolons on the Plains of Eidolon (random drops)

Arbitrations (random drops)

Quill Onkko at Cetus (purchased with Standing)

Little Duck at Fortuna (purchased with Standing)

You can get Zaw specific Arcanes from Hok at Cetus (purchased with Standing)

You can get Kitgun specific Arcanes from Rude Zuud at Fortuna (purchased with Standing)

Your Warframe, Operator, Amp, Kitgun, and Zaws all have Arcane slots. You can swap Arcanes whenever you like, and you do not consume them after use.

All Arcanes and Where to Get Them

Warframe Arcanes

Teralyst Eidolon

Consequence

Deflection

Healing

Ice

Momentum

Nullifier

Resistance

Tempo

Victory

Warmth

Gantualyst Eidolon

Acceleration

Aegis

Agility

Awakening

Eruption

Guardian

Phantasm

Precision

Pulse

Strike

Ultimatum

Hydrolyst Eidolon

Arachne

Avenger

Barrier

Energize

Fury

Grace

Rage

Trickery

Velocity

Arbitrations

Bodyguard

Blade Charger

Pistoleer

Primacy Charger

Tanker

Operator Arcanes

The Quills

Cadence

Cloud

Elevate

Husk

Nourish

Replenish

Vigor

Vox Solaris

Accelerant

Anomaly

Destruct

Drive

Firewall

Glitch

Lockdown

Melt

Overload

Repair

Revert

Amp Arcanes

The Quills

Fury

Ghost

Null

Tempo

Strike

Shadow

Vox Solaris

Forge

Surge

Spike

Trojan

Kitgun Arcanes

Rude Zuud with Solaris United

Bolt

Charge

Seeker

Soar

Zaw Arcanes

Quill Onko with the Ostrons

Brave

Force

Hunt

Triumph

Might

Valor

Plague Star Event

Contagion

Epidemic

