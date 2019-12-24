How to Catch Stantler and Weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Stantler is a reindeer-like Pokémon in Pokémon GO. The creature has large antlers, and if you catch it during the holiday season, there's a chance for you capture one with some bells wrapped around its neck, but the Pokémon is available all year-round. You have a few options to ensure you increase the chances of you capturing the Pokémon.

Best Way to Capture Stantler. The best approach to catching this Pokémon is to look in city-based areas, parking lots, and universities. You want to look around in locations where you'd casually walk through the area. Unlike Ice, Water, Fire, or Ghost-type Pokémon, you're not looking for anything unusual. Spend some time in the middle of cities, suburbs, and try to final some ideal conditions outside of a windy or rainy day.

Always Rely on Berries. When you corner a Stantler, you want to make sure you toss it a few berries to have it become friendly toward you. It always helps to have a few in reserve, so can you keep them content and lower their aggressiveness toward you. Now that you use berries for your Buddies, you may not have as many as you usually have in your inventory.

Stantler Weaknesses. Stantler is a Normal-type Pokémon, so when you do capture it, you'll find it takes a large amount of damage against Fighting-type Pokémon. However, it does not take as much damage from Ghost-type attacks and Pokémon.

5KM Pokémon Eggs. If you're having trouble locating a Stantler in the wild and you'd like to boost your chances, you can increase your likelihood by walking with a 5KM egg in your incubator. Stantlers are likely to come out of these eggs, but there's a vast pool of potential Pokémon tied to it, so you don't want to hedge your bets with it. These are a great way to help your chances if you're out walking around but don't place all of your chips in capturing a Stantler through hatching one of these eggs.

