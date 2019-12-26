Best Moveset for Regigigas in Pokémon Go

Regigigas, the Normal-type Legendary Pokémon and master of the Legendary Titans, arrived in Pokémon GO in early November 2019. You had the option of purchasing a ticket to participate in A Colossal Discovery event for $7.99 to get a chance to catch the Pokémon first. It later became widely available to all players in EX raids for a limited time. If you're looking to add this Pokémon to your collection and want to use it in PvE and PvP-events, you'll want to know Regigigas' best available movesets.

All of Regigigas' moves include:

Focus Blast (charge)

Giga Impact (charge)

Hidden Power (fast)

Thunder (charge)

Zen Headbutt (charge)

Regigigas is a Normal-type Pokémon, making him weak to Fighting-type moves, and resistant to Ghost-types.

The Best Attack Moveset

When using Regigigas, you want to have Hidden Power for their main offensive attack against your opponents. Hidden Power is superior to Zen Headbutt, but it depends on the typing of Hidden Power. If you don't want to rely on the relevant typing, Zen Headbutt might be the way to go in terms of a quick attack.

For a charge move, you'll want to pick up Giga Impact. It'll do a decent amount of damage to your opponent, but it does leave Regigigas open for further attacks during the engagement. You'll want to use it during your battles strategically.

Zen Headbutt remains a solid choice because it is a psychic move. With Regigigas being a Normal-type Pokémon, its weak to Fighting, so it would be an excellent way to take out any Fighting-type Pokémon you're facing down and don't want to flatten your Legendary Titan.

Of all the charge moves Regigigas can know, you'll want to rely on Giga Impact for every option, followed by Focus Blast, and then Thunder. Thunder is the weakest charge move of all your options for Regigigas. Hidden Power has the most bang for your buck in terms of damage, so try to pair it with Giga Impact or Focus Blast if you can.

