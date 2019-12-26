Who Is Baro Ki'Teer, the Void Trader, in Warframe?

Every two weeks, Warframe is visited by Baro Ki'Teer, the Void Trader. Baro sells extremely rare items that are of interest to all Tenno in the game. For many of these items, Baro is the only source, so it is a good idea always to make sure you are ready to buy some of the things he has on offer.

Baro will have a different inventory each week, comprised of Prime Mods, cosmetics, rare mods, and even some vital mission items. Once a year, during TennoCon, people with tickets to the event, including the digital ticket, will be able to purchase any of Baro's items.

Where to Find Baro Ki'Teer

Baro will appear every two weeks, on one of the game's Relays. In the run-up to his arrival, you will be able to see a small icon on the Star Chart that shows you which Relay he is heading for, and upon arrival, all Tenno will receive a message letting them know that Baro is open for business. To trade with him, open the Star Chart and click on the relevant Relay, then head to the main concourse area when you arrive.

How to Trade with Baro Ki'Teer

Run up to Baro and interact with him, and a menu of items that he has for sale will appear. Each item will have a cost in both Credits and Ducats. Credits are earned by playing the game, while Ducats are obtained by opening Void Relics, and selling any items you don't need at the Ducat Kiosks near to where to find Baro.

For many players, the most important items to buy will be Primed Mods. These extremely powerful mods will replace the standard versions that you will have been using and will offer much greater benefits.

After that, the items you buy are up to you, but it is certainly worth checking in with Baro every two weeks to see which items he has available.

