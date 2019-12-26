How to Earn a Score of 9,000 or Higher Using a Driver Wearing Gloves in Mario Kart Tour

Challenges are time-based tasks you need to complete to earn stars and badges in Mario Kart Tour. You have a limited time to complete them, and you need to meet a particular set of requirements. There's a challenge for you to complete a race earning 9,000 points or more by the end of it with a driver who is wearing gloves.

You have a select amount of choices to pick from for your diver.

Daisy

Daisy (Holiday Cheer)

Dry Bones

Luigi

Mario

Mario (Musician)

Mario (Hakama)

Mario (Santa)

Peach

Peachette

Pink Gold Peach

Pauline (Party Time)

Toad (Pit Crew)

Wario

Waluigi

Waluigi (Bus Driver)

You have plenty of options to go through to use for a driver to complete this challenge. With the wide variety, you'll need to focus on finding your driver's favored course. By repeatedly going through your chosen driver's favored course, you'll be able to pick up the most items and start with the most points before the race begins.

When you're driving through the race, you'll need to do plenty of things to successfully rack up points.

Having a higher driver, vehicle, or glider level

Hitting other drivers with items while playing

Collecting coins

Hitting a drift to get a boost

Preforming a jump boost

Finishing at a higher placement, such as first

You want to build up the highest combo while you're driving. You can do this by activating your driver's Frenzy Mode, which you can do by hitting the item boxes and successfully matching all three choices. When Frenzy Mode is active, you want to repeatedly tap your phone to use as many items and hit as many enemy drivers in front of you on the course.

Additionally, making sure you're drifting and landing those jumps, which rack up points throughout your ride. You may need to revisit a course to try and reach 9,000, so don't expect to achieve this score on your first try.

