How to Get Massive XP in Pokémon Sword and Shield's Early Game

Getting through Pokémon Sword and Shield is all about leveling your preferred Pokémon, then having assorted battles and gym battles. The faster you can level, the quicker you can get through the story, explore the map, then get into the real meat of the game. Thankfully, there is a way to start getting large amounts of XP, right after the first gym leader battle.

When you have defeated Milo, and gotten access to Route 5, it is time to start searching for Wobbuffet. You can find this Pokémon in the following locations and weather conditions.

Route 5

Bridge Field - sunny and clear

Dusty Dowl - Fog

Hammerlocke Hills - all conditions except Fog

Motostoke Riverbank - Fog

Lake of Outrage - Fog

Route 5 is between Turffield and Hulbury and is the most accessible place to find Wobbuffet in the early game. As soon as you catch one, you can head back to the Wild Area and take advantage of a mighty move that Wobbuffet can use, called Destiny Bond.

The Wild Area usually contains powerful enemies that you cannot hope to beat in a typical fight, as they are too high level for you until later in the game. Using Wobbuffet allows you to cast Destiny Bond on them. Simple have Wobbuffet use Destiny Bond, and then when the strong Pokémon causes them to faint, they will faint as well.

Because you are just fighting a single strong Pokémon when they faint, you will call out another Pokémon, and automatically win the battle. It is a straightforward and quick way to power level some Pokémon for any battle you need them for. Just have Wobbuffet be the first Pokémon in your squad, then fill in the other slots with the Pokémon that you wish to level.

