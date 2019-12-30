What Is the Dawning End Date in Destiny 2

Destiny 2's Dawning event is currently on-going in the game. There is a lot to do, from special daily bounties to cooking everyone a sweet festive treat. The Dawning began on Dec. 17 and will end on Jan 14 with the usual weekly reset.

The event gives you plenty of time to finish up your quests and grab the two available Sparrows in the form of the Dawning Cheer and Apline Dash.

The Dawning Event is also a fantastic time to level up your Season of Dawn Battle Pass. Eva Levante has daily Dawning bounties available that will reward double experience, and they usually are straightforward to complete.

Remember, one of the main parts of the Dawning is making excellent snacks for various NPCs in the game, and you will need to get lots of Essence of Dawning, and ingredients. You will also need to know all the recipes for the various snacks that you will be handing out, and where to take them.

There is also a vast amount of event-specific Triumphs that you will need to wrap up before Jan. 14. You will need to complete and claim these Triumph before the weekly reset on Jan. 14, after that, they will be locked away, and you will no longer be able to progress them.

Dawning's Bounty - Complete bounties from Eva Levante during the Dawning 2019.

Bringer of Gifts - During the Dawning 2019, deliver baked goods to your allies throughout the system.

O’er the Hills We Go - Fully repair the Alpine Dash Sparrow.

Happy Dawning, Zavala - Delivery holiday gifts to Commander Zavala. Gjallardoodles

Happy Dawning, Ikora - Delivery holiday gifts to Ikora Rey. Traveler Donut Holes

Happy Dawning, Amanda - Delivery holiday gifts to Amanda Holliday. Chocolate Ship Cookies

Happy Dawning, Banshee - Delivery holiday gifts to Banshee-44. Telemetry Tapioca

Happy Dawning, Hawthorne - Delivery holiday gifts to Suraya Hawthorne. Eliksni Birdseed

Happy Dawning, Devrim - Delivery holiday gifts to Devrim Kay. Gentleman’s Shortbread

Happy Dawning, Sloane - Delivery holiday gifts to Deputy Commander Sloane. Alkane Dragée

Happy Dawning, Failsafe - Delivery holiday gifts to Failsafe. Infinite Forest Cake

Happy Dawning, Asher - Delivery holiday gifts to Asher Mir. Radiolarian Pudding

Happy Dawning, Shaxx - Delivery holiday gifts to Lord Shaxx. Vanilla Blades

Happy Dawning, Ana - Delivery holiday gifts to Ana Bray. Javelin Mooncake

Happy Dawning, Drifter - Delivery holiday gifts to the Drifter. Dark Chocolate Motes

Happy Dawning, Spider - Delivery holiday gifts to the Spider. Candy Dead Ghosts

Happy Dawning, Petra - Delivery holiday gifts to Petra Vinj. Ill-Fortune Cookies

Happy Dawning, Xûr - Delivery holiday gifts to Xûr. Strange Cookies

Happy Dawning, Vance - Delivery holiday gifts to Brother Vance. Fractal Rolls

Happy Dawning, Saint - Delivery holiday gifts to Saint-14. Lavender Ribbon Cookies

Happy Dawning, Calus - Delivery holiday gifts to the Visage of Calus. Fried Sha-dough

Happy Dawning, Ada - Delivery holiday gifts to Ada-1. Hot Crossfire Buns

Happy Dawning, Eris - Delivery holiday gifts to Eris Morn. Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Happy Dawning, Benedict - Delivery holiday gifts to Benedict 99-40. Hackberry Tart

