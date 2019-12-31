How to get the Bronze Pocket Watch in Escape from Tarkov
The Bronze Pocket Watch is a key item for the Checking quest, one of many available in hardcore and realistic first-person shooter Escape from Tarkov. The Bronze Pocket Watch chain features an eagle on the front and will reward players experience points, reputation, in-game currency, a weapon, and ammunition when one finishes the quest.
Checking is the second quest available from dealer Pavel “Prapor” Yegorovich Romanenko. However, players must be at least Level 2 to start the quest. The main objectives include finding the Bronze Pocket Watch and giving the quest item to Prapor.
Guide for the Checking Quest:
- Load into Customs, the industrial map
- Head to Room 205, which is on the second floor of the three-story dorm building
- Find the Jacket near the dresser
- Search the Jacket to obtain the required Machinery Key
- Head to the Fuel Tanker, located near the Construction Site
- Open the Driver’s Side of the Fuel Truck using the Machinery Key
- The Bronze Pocket Watch can be found on the floor
- Head to an Extraction Point without dying
- Turn in the Pocket Watch to Prapor
After completing the quest, players will earn:
- 800 EXP
- + 0.05 Prapor Reputation
- 4,000 Roubles
- 1x TT Pistol 7.62x25 TT
- 3x TT Pistol 7.62x25 TT Magazines