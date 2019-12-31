How to get the Bronze Pocket Watch in Escape from Tarkov

The Bronze Pocket Watch is a key item for the Checking quest, one of many available in hardcore and realistic first-person shooter Escape from Tarkov. The Bronze Pocket Watch chain features an eagle on the front and will reward players experience points, reputation, in-game currency, a weapon, and ammunition when one finishes the quest.

Checking is the second quest available from dealer Pavel “Prapor” Yegorovich Romanenko. However, players must be at least Level 2 to start the quest. The main objectives include finding the Bronze Pocket Watch and giving the quest item to Prapor.

Guide for the Checking Quest:

Load into Customs, the industrial map Head to Room 205, which is on the second floor of the three-story dorm building Find the Jacket near the dresser Search the Jacket to obtain the required Machinery Key Head to the Fuel Tanker, located near the Construction Site Open the Driver’s Side of the Fuel Truck using the Machinery Key The Bronze Pocket Watch can be found on the floor Head to an Extraction Point without dying Turn in the Pocket Watch to Prapor

After completing the quest, players will earn:

800 EXP

+ 0.05 Prapor Reputation

4,000 Roubles

1x TT Pistol 7.62x25 TT

3x TT Pistol 7.62x25 TT Magazines

