How to get the Gamma Container in Escape from Tarkov

The Gamma Container is what some players consider a ‘must-have’ for survival first-person shooter Escape from Tarkov. While the container can only fit certain items, it provides players with a vault that will not be lost even if one dies before extracting.

The 1-kilogram pouch features nine slots in a 3x3 grid and is also known as the Secure container Gamma. Other secure containers include the Kappa, Epsilon, Beta, and Alpha - which have differing total item slots that are supported.

While some like the Epsilon Container are earned through completing quests, the easiest way to obtain the Gamma Container is through purchasing the ‘Edge of Darkness’ edition of the game. The DLC is a bit pricey with a $139.99 price tag, with a 25% discount lowering it to $104.99 at the moment. However, the container isn’t required to play the game.

Instead, the Edge of Darkness edition gives players greater convenience. Many valuable items fit in the 1x1 grid like the Gold Coin, Golden Neck Chain, Bitcoin, Virtex programmable processor, Portable defibrillator, and more. Players often find too much loot and are troubled with the fact that they cannot bring it all back.

Other in-game rewards in the Edge of Darkness DLC include:

Guaranteed instant access to the closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Upgraded size of stash (10x66)

Additional equipment and resources in stash: Includes Gamma Container , in-game currency, weapons, ammunition, consumables, and more.

Initial good standing with all in-game traders

Unique in-game ID

Free access to all subsequent DLCs (Season pass)

Some players have also reported being able to purchase secure containers, whether through player trading or the NPC dealer named Fence. However, this avenue is very costly and a rare occurrence as well.

