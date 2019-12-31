Escape from Tarkov: Shoreline Map Extraction Points Guide

Shoreline is the fourth map added to hardcore survival first-person shooter Escape from Tarkov. Adjacent to the Port area, the map is a major part of the Tarkov outskirts and features a large beach area, gas station, weather station, and cellular tower. Other aspects include villages, commercial buildings, and expansive fields.

As the second-largest map in Escape from Tarkov, the loot is also multiplied by several folds. However, greater loot comes with a greater amount of opponents. Therefore, a guide on the extraction locations is extremely important - just in case a firefight erupts and your chances of winning aren’t looking great.

Escape from Tarkov features the Scav and PMC factions. Like most maps, Shoreline is split up between both factions, with one location shared between the two. However, the Scavs hold seven exit points and the PMCs only hold four. In addition, the majority of PMC exit points are not always available either.

Neutral Extraction Points

Road to Customs (ALL)

PMC Extraction Points

CCP Temporary (PMC) The CCP Temp location is next to the Shipyard Crane and Scav Tower - both Scav filled areas.

Rock Passage (PMC) This is one of the extraction points that isn’t always working. Players should only approach if there is green smoke visible.

Pier Boat (PMC) The Pier Boat is in the same area as the Lighthouse. However, the boat only comes once in a while, which makes this location also not a guaranteed exit.

Tunnel (PMC) The Tunnel is easy to spot on the map. However, it is located next to several Scav extraction points which are filled with players and AI. Fortunately, this is the only exit point that is always available for the PMC faction.



SCAV Extraction Points

ADM Basement (SCAV)

Lighthouse (SCAV)

Ruined House Fence (SCAV)

Ruined Road (SCAV) The Ruined Road is in the middle between the Bunker and Tunnel locations. It is near the split in the road, where one path leads into the Tunnel.

RWing Gym Entrance (SCAV) The RWing Gym Entrance is also located in the mental hospital, but in the East part. An easy identifier will be the pool placed near the gym.

South Fence Passage (SCAV) The South Fence Passage is at the intersection of the wall connected to the ‘Road to Customs’ exit point and ‘Rock Passage’ power lines.

Svetliy Dead End (SCAV) The Svetliy Dead End is in the middle of the Village, near the fence that acts as the map border. There are lots of AI Scavs in this location, but they do not shoot unless provoked.



