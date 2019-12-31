Defection Game Mode Guide - Warframe

Defection is one of Warframe's endless mission types, meaning it will continue through rotations, getting increasingly difficult, until the player decides to extract. In Defection, you need to help Kavor Defectors to survive as they make their way through the ship.

Kavor Defectors

After you spawn in and hack the first set of doors, the Kavor defectors will start their spawn timer. 30 seconds later they will spawn and will be marked on your mini-map. You need to get to the group and escort them to the first point in their journey, which is a Med Booster that looks like the life support capsules in Survival missions.

There are two main threats as you move through the level, the endless hordes of Infested that will spawn in and try to kill the defectors, and they atmosphere itself. You will need to ensure that the Med Boosters are charged, and allow the defectors to heal at them before moving on.

Power cells for the Med Boosters are dropped by Mutalist Osprey Carriers, so kill as many of them as you can, and it can be helpful to always carry a power cell with you and use your secondary weapon to deal with the Infested. Escort the Kavor from where they spawn to the Med Booster, let them heal, then escort them to their extraction point. As long as you make sure to take out the Infested, they should no problem making it.

You can speed up the spawn windows, which is normally 40 seconds after you rescue a group, but hitting a button on a console near to the Med Boosters. This will cause the next group for that Med Booster to spawn in but can cause a problem if you have too many groups of defectors on the map at one time, as you will be spread thin trying to protect them.

Rotations

Every two groups of survivors are considered a rotation, with the player extraction becoming available after the first two. The Rotations follow an A, A, B, C pattern for rewards.

You can find Defection missions at the following nodes on the Star Chart:

Memphis on Phobos

Caracol on Saturn

Yursa on Neptune

The best weapons to use are large ground clearing weapons like the Ignis, Ignis Wraith, Arca Plasmor, and melee weapons like whips and polearms that have long range stats.

