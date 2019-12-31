Where to farm Seraphite in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is filled will all kinds of resources that you will need to collect to upgrade your weapons and armor. Each time you try to infuse weapons, you will need various planetary resources, including Seraphite.

Where to get Seraphite

Seraphite is a planetary resource that can be found on Mars. You can gather it from several different sources, and even some activities will reward you with Seraphite.

You can get Seraphite from the following sources:

Found scattered around the surface of Mars and can be collected by interacting with it.

Planetary chests, and world chests.

Defeat high priority targets then loot the chest they drop.

Complete Public Events.

Lost Sectors

Patrols

Some Ghosts will have a perk that allows them to highlight the location of Seraphite clusters on Mars, so be sure to check your inventory and see if you have any Ghost that offers this benefit. When you are on Mars, try to equip a Ghost with the Mars Resource Detector perk to make finding these clusters much more straightforward.

An excellent source for all planetary resources in the game is the Spider, who can be found on the Tangled Shore. He will have a rotating stock of resources that you can purchase, for either Legendary Shards or Glimmer. It is a great idea to visit him often and stock up on whatever he has available. On days when he is selling resources for Glimmer, grab as many as you can, because Glimmer is so easy to earn in the game.

If you need to farm Seraphite quickly and the Spider doesn't have it in stock, then traveling the map with a Mars Resource Detector Ghost and doing Public Events is the quickest way to do it. You can also grab some easy to finish Patrols while you are traveling between Public Events.

