How To Setup Vivecraft To Play Minecraft In VR

Playing Minecraft is one thing. But playing in virtual reality with Vivecraft is another. You become immersed in its blocky world, either by walking around the room or sitting down and utilizing its “classic” control method.

But does it take a lot of effort to set up Minecraft with Steam VR? It’s actually a breeze. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to get started.

Here’s What You’ll Need

First, you’ll need to download Minecraft: Java Edition. This may already be in your game library. But, if it isn’t, no worries, you can get it here from the official Minecraft website. (You’ll also need Java as well, which you can install here.)

Next, you’ll need to have Steam set up, since the program runs through SteamVR. Make sure you’ve got everything installed and configured. You’ll also need a SteamVR-enabled headset, like the HTC Vive, the Oculus Rift (S), the Valve Index or Windows MR.

As an alternative option, you can set up SteamVR emulation software and a device that works with it. These include the Oculus Quest/Go, the GearVR, the Google Daydream/Cardboard, the Vive Focus or the PlayStation VR.

Now here’s where it gets a little tricky. You’ll need a PC that can run on a dedicated GPU. The game won’t work with integrated Intel graphics. Fortunately, your setup should be up to snuff.

Finally, if you don’t wish to play with motion controllers, you’ll need a keyboard and a mouse. Sadly, the game doesn’t support traditional game controllers. Not yet, anyway.

How To Install Vivecraft

After you get everything in place, you’ll want to install and set up Vivecraft.

First, run the Minecraft Launcher on your PC. Don’t run the game itself, though, or it won’t work. The Launcher will set up the files. Once they’re in place, go ahead and close it.

Following that, run the Vivecraft Installer. Go through the installation option checkboxes that pop up. You’ll be able to see what they do by hovering the mouse over each option. It’s best if you just leave defaults the way they are, though.

Having Forge mods turned on is completely optional. If you don’t have them installed, not to worry, as the program will do that for you automatically.

Once everything is set, go ahead and install Vivecraft. This might take a bit, since some files require download. After that is complete, run the Minecraft Launcher. You’ll automatically see that the profile for Vivecraft is chosen, and you’ll be good to go.

You can now hit play and dive into the world of Vivecraft with the control option you wish to us. Whether you’re in the mood to relax with traditional play or interact with the world, you’ll like what this world has to offer.

To learn more about VIvecraft, check out the official page here.

