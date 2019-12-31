How to Make Hackberry Tart in Destiny 2's Dawning 2019

The Dawning continues in Destiny 2, and people are still making their special treats for Eva Levante and delivering them to various NPCs throughout the game. One such treat you will need to make is Hackberry Tart. To make Hackberry Tart, you will need Cabal Oil, Multifaceted Flavors, and Essence of Dawning.

You can get Cabal Oil by killing Cabal enemies, so make your way to the Sundial if you need to farm it, as most of the Sundial challenges involving killing a lot of Cabal. Multifaceted Flavors requires multi-kills to obtain. Multi-kills are when you kill two enemies within a couple of seconds, so load up on weapons that either hit very hard or have large ammo capacity.

Lost Sectors anywhere in the game are a great way to get multi-kills rapidly, but my favorite is right beside Braytech on Mars. It is packed with low-level Hive enemies that you can cut down very quickly, hopefully generating the Multifaceted Flavors that you need. You can also farm this quickly doing an Escalation Protocol event on Mars, which will once again throw plenty of low-level Hive at you when it starts.

Essence of Dawning can be gotten by completing almost any activity in the game. Once you have all the ingredients, open Eva's Holiday Oven from your Quests screen, then pick the Cabal Oil as the first ingredient, the Multifaceted Flavors as the second, and finally the 15 Essence of Dawning and make the treat. When it is finished, take it to Benedict 99-40 in the Tower Annex. You can find him very close to the Annex Spawn Point before you go upstairs to the Drifter.

