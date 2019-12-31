How to Make a Saddle in Minecraft

For a majority of the items in Minecraft, there's a crafting recipe attached to it. Nearly every usable item can be crafted at either a crafting table or smelted at a furnace. However, a saddle is one of the few items that cannot, and many players have no idea where to find one.

The saddle in Minecraft does exactly what you think it does: Allows you to ride on the back of an animal. With such a lack of long-range transportation items, a saddle is a desired piece of equipment.

So, how do you secure one? There are three different ways that all involve a bit of luck.

1. Search chests in a Dungeon

This is perhaps the easiest method of finding a saddle. While stumbling upon a dungeon does require luck, there are tons scattered across the procedurally-generated map.

Dungeons can be found underground in any biome but do require some digging. You'll know you've found one when you see a monster spawn cage in the middle of a cobblestone room. There will also be some chests surrounding the monster spawn.

In these chests is where you can find a saddle. Although, not every dungeon chest contains a saddle so you'll have to get lucky.

2. Fish one out of the ocean

Another chance-based method, this doesn't involve too many moving parts. Simply cast out your fishing line in a body of water and wait for your bobber to go under the water.

Once you see the bobber disappear, reel in the line. If you're lucky, a saddle will surface. There's nothing additional you can do to increase your odds, so patience is key with this method.

3. Search chests in the Nether Fortress

Similar to the dungeon method, any Nether Fortress houses chests that could contain a saddle. Enter through your Nether Portal, or build one if you haven't yet, and walk around looking for a Fortress.

The Fortresses are hard to miss, as they stick out like a sore thumb in the Nether. Once you find one, head inside and start searching chests. If luck is on your side, a saddle will be waiting for you in one of them.

